Calendar briefs

Installation for Part II of T.J. Dedeaux-Norris: Second Line; 9:30 a.m.- Oct. 8, 4 p.m.; University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; 309-798-0375; Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8: Installation for Part II of T.J. Dedeaux-Norris: Second Line will begin at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/857913-0.

T.J. Dedeaux-Norris Artist Talk and Screening; 5-6:30 p.m.; Oct. 8, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; 309-798-0375; Friday, October 8 at 5:00 p.m.: Artist talk and screening of Meka Jean | Still (a) Life at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/857911-0.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Oct. 8-9, VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury; biscuits and gravy sausage, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available by calling 815-692-4210 after 7 a.m. the day of the breakfast; donations accepted.

Illinois State Soccer vs. Evansville; 6-8 p.m.; Oct. 9, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; SENIOR DAY + SOCTOBER; https://go.evvnt.com/835706-0.

Outstanding Opening; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 9; 3 p.m., Oct. 10; Illinois Symphony Orchestra with pianist Claire Huangci; Concert comments one hour before each show; tickets are $21, $42 and $63; student tickets are available for $5 (11 and under) or $10 (12-24) with valid ID; senior and group discounts available; tickets may be purchased online, by phone or at the ticket office.

Forest Park Owls: Hunting and Feeding; 7-8:30 p.m.; Oct. 12, McLean County; A presentation about great horned owls in Forest Park in St. Louis by naturalist Mark Glenshaw, who has been observing these majestic birds in the park since 2005; https://go.evvnt.com/904994-0.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; Oct. 12, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln; 800-272-0074; FREE Elks Children's Orthopedic Clinic, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital October 12, 2021 1-3 pm. Call 800-272-0074 to get your child a free orthopedic assessment appointment; https://go.evvnt.com/881331-0.

Illinois State Soccer vs. Loyola-Chicago; 6-8 p.m.; Oct. 13, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; BREAST CANCER AWARENESS PINK GAME; https://go.evvnt.com/835719-0.

Gallery walk with alumna Caroline Kent; 3-4 p.m.; Oct. 15, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; 309-798-0375; Gallery walk with alumna Caroline Kent. Meet the artist and hear her discuss works in the current exhibition What the stars can’t tell us; https://go.evvnt.com/857910-0.

Pack the Arena: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 15, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we take on Loyola-Chicago!; https://go.evvnt.com/866929-0.

Mike Porter; 7 p.m., Oct. 15, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.