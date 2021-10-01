Calendar briefs

Redbird Volleyball vs Missouri State; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 1, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; https://go.evvnt.com/866920-0.

"La Traviata" motion picture"; 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 1, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-838-9011; $20; outdoor movie premiere of MIOpera's "La Traviata," filmed on location in Bloomington-Normal. La Traviata tells the story of the tragic love affair between Violetta Ewing and Alfredo Germont; https://go.evvnt.com/864596-0.

Eric Gordon; 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Battle Creek Country; 7 p.m., Oct. 2, Melvin Community Hall, Melvin; $10 for 13 and up; food for sale by Melvin Woman's Club.

Drop-in art-making activities; 12-2 p.m.; Oct. 2, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; 309-798-0375; October 2, from noon to 2:00 p.m. Drop-in art-making activities related to Caroline Kent’s exhibition What the stars can’t tell us. Materials and instruction provided by University Galleries’ staff; https://go.evvnt.com/857916-0.

BARKTOBERFEST; 1-4 p.m.; Oct. 2, Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Drive, Bloomington; 309-212-5411; Pet Central Helps! will be celebrating Octoberfest and their love of dogs with a fun event for the whole family that they are calling "Barktoberfest"; https://go.evvnt.com/887188-0.

ISU Football vs. Missouri State; 1-5 p.m.; Oct. 2, Hancock Stadium, N Main Street North Main Street, Normal; 309-438-8000; $30; Family Weekend is here, come out and experience Redbird Football, the perfect Saturday afternoon!; https://go.evvnt.com/847569-0.

Redbird Volleyball vs Southern Illinois; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 2, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we take on Southern Illinois!; https://go.evvnt.com/866927-0.

Hope Church Drag N' Paint; 6:30-11:30 p.m.; Oct. 2, Hope United Methodist Church, 1304 E. Empire St., Suite 2, Bloomington; 309-634-6218; $20; Drag Artists + Church Members coming together for a night of communal celebration; https://go.evvnt.com/887135-0.

Installation for Part II of T.J. Dedeaux-Norris: Second Line; 9:30 a.m.- Oct. 8, 4 p.m.; Oct. 4, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; 309-798-0375; Monday, October 4 through Friday, October 8: Installation for Part II of T.J. Dedeaux-Norris: Second Line will begin at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/857913-0.

T.J. Dedeaux-Norris Artist Talk and Screening; 5-6:30 p.m.; Oct. 8, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; 309-798-0375; Friday, October 8 at 5:00 p.m.: Artist talk and screening of Meka Jean | Still (a) Life at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/857911-0.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Oct. 8-9, VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury; biscuits and gravy sausage, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available by calling 815-692-4210 after 7 a.m. the day of the breakfast; donations accepted.