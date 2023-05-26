Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jim & Tommy; 6:30-9 p.m.; May 26, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

BACHS 25th Anniversary Celebration Concert; 7 p.m., May 26, Mennonite Church, Normal.

Saturday Pop-Up Shop with Labyrinth Made Goods at Bobzbay Books; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; May 27, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Saturday Pop-Up Shop with Labyrinth Made Goods at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1685031-0.

Local Children's Book Author Vivian Doctora Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-noon; May 27, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Local Children's Book Author Vivian Doctora Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1685141-0.

Tales of the Crimson Kits: A Therapeutic D&D Experience for Teens; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; May 27, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; $15; Prepare to step into the amazing world of Dungeons and Dragons in this teen-focused event!; https://go.evvnt.com/1704481-0.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m.; May 27, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Learn to Play Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; 12:30-5 p.m.; May 28, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; $5; This event is for teaching you how to play the popular wargame Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; https://go.evvnt.com/1704234-0.

Memorial Day Ceremony; 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.; May 29, 302 E. Miller St., 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington; 309-827-6950; On Memorial Day we will be holding a Communal Military Rites Ceremony, presented by The American Legion Honor Guard Post 635 Normal and Post 56 Bloomington; https://go.evvnt.com/1718903-0.

Free Lunchtime Concerts in Withers Park; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; May 31, Withers Park, East Washington Street, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1676876-0.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; June 2, 1607 Visa Drive, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal; 800-272-0074; FREE Children's Podiatry Clinic sponsored by the Bloomington Elks and the Illinois Elks Children's Care. Friday June 2, 2023.Call 800-272-0074 to make an appointment for your child today!

Cindy and Ron Crawford; 7 p.m., June 2, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.