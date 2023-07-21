Brightpoint's Dinks, Drinks & Donate; 5-9 p.m., July 21, Evergreen Racquet Club, 3203 E. Washington St., Bloomington; pickleball open play; registration required; $50; includes t-shirt, sandwich and adult beverage.

Cindy Moore; 7 p.m., July 21, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 21, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790898-0.

Night for Sight; 5:30-9:30 a.m.; July 22, Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E. 800 N. Road, Downs; 312-469-5516; $100; A charity event in the Bloomington-Normal area to provide financial support to community members unable to afford sight-restoring cornea transplants; https://go.evvnt.com/1720345-0.

Medici Midsummer Street Festival; 4-10 p.m.; July 22, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Medici Midsummer Street Festival.

Twang; 6:30-9 p.m.; July 22, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 22, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790899-0.

33rd Annual Summer Coin Show; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 23, Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; July 23, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790934-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Summer 2023 Faculty and Guest Artist Performance 2; 3-4:30 p.m.; July 23, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-662-7861; Performances are held in Westbrook Auditorium, Illinois Wesleyan University, Presser Hall, 1210 N Park St, Bloomington, IL, unless otherwise stated. All concerts are free and open to the public.

Heartland Jazz Orchestra Concert; 4-6 p.m.; July 23, Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal; 309-661-0706; The Heartland Jazz Orchestra, a traditionally-orchestrated jazz big band, presents a concert of live jazz music in a variety of styles on the grounds of Broadview Mansion in Normal, Illinois; https://go.evvnt.com/1845057-0.

Summer Concerts at Broadview with Heartland Jazz Orchestra; 4-6 p.m.; July 23, Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal; 309-828-6297; The Heartland Jazz Orchestra at Broadview Mansion!

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; July 24, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1663453-0.

St. Peter's Lutheran Church Annual Bible School; 5:30-8 p.m., July 25-27, Emden; ages 4 through 6th grade; "What A Friend We Have In Jesus"; Registration required.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Music for Food Concert: Faculty & Guest Artist Performance 3; 6:30-8 p.m.; July 26, St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St., Bloomington; 309-662-7861; A free concert sponsored by Illinois Weslyan University's Illinois Chamber Music Festival 2023.

Casino Night sponsored by The Professional Women of McLean County; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; July 27, Hancock Stadium, North Main Street, Normal; 309-662-7861; $20; Join us for the 9th annual PWMC Casino Night fundraiser July 27 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Aaron Leetch Club (formerly Hancock Stadium) at Illinois State University. This event is open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/1820547-0.

Sips and Sounds - Brass Quintet; 6-8 p.m.; July 27, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 217-522-2838; Join us for a FREE performance by a Brass Quintet from your Illinois Symphony Orchestra!

Free Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m.; July 27, Franklin Park, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Concert!; https://go.evvnt.com/1677066-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival: Summer 2023 Faculty & Guest Artist Performance 4; 7:30-9 p.m.; July 27, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-662-7861; Please join the Illinois Chamber Music Festival's Faculty & Guest Artist Performance on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. Performances are held in Westbrook Auditorium, Illinois Wesleyan University.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 27, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790900-0.

Second Pres Group Sale; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; July 28, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 309-828-6297; Second Pres Annual Group Sale is back for 2023!;

Christmas in July - Kids Night Out; 6:30-9 p.m.; July 28, Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., Normal; $30; Parents, take a night off while your little ones enjoy a private, supervised kids-only pool party at Anderson Aquatic Center; https://go.evvnt.com/1659757-0.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 28, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790901-0.