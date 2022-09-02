Calendar briefs

Miller Park Zoo American Red Cross Blood Drive; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sept. 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Free DAY OF Zoo Admission Certificate for all presenting donors!; https://go.evvnt.com/1288043-0.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 1-2 p.m.; Sept. 2, 1607 Visa Drive suite 5, 1607 Visa Drive, Normal; 800-272-0074; Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Cortese Food & Ankle clinic with Dr. Steve Yeschek.

First Friday at Threshold to Hope: Ask the Artist; 5-8 p.m.; Sept. 2, Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington; 309-825-4713; Visit our gallery/studio and ask our artists who specialize in various art mediums and where they find inspiration. Discover techniques artists use and get inspired!; https://go.evvnt.com/1296028-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 6-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 2, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; This artmaking workshop, led by University Galleries staff, will be inspired by work included in artist Jess T. Dugan’s solo exhibition, “I want you to know my story.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1264221-0.

Missy Dunaway; 7 p.m., Sept. 2; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Steel Magnolias at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 2, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, sponsored by Fox & Hounds Salon and Day Spa; https://go.evvnt.com/1271251-0.

#ENDALZ Benefit Concert w/ Jay Allen & Kylie Morgan; 8-10:30 p.m.; Sept. 2, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 815-674-9107; $29; An intimate night of music featuring Nashville Artists JAY ALLEN and KYLIE MORGAN performing “in the round”. All proceeds benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event October 8th; https://go.evvnt.com/1304990-0.

Village of Ellsworth 150th + 1 Anniversary Celebration; Sept. 2-5; Garage Sales all 4 days. Fri-Sun: Food, Craft/Business/Flea Market vendors. Saturday: Church breakfast, Kids’ Zone with knocker ball, giant obstacle slide and many other inflatables, carnival games, Zoo Lady face painting and balloons, Kids’ Place Sensory Museum, Bookmobile. Sunday: Community Church Worship, Memorial Plaque Service, Humane Society Display, Car Show. Monday: Flag Raising Ceremony, Parade, Chicken & Fish Dinner with Live Music, Cake Walk. See Facebook: Ellsworth Special Events Page for times.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Sept. 3, VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; 815-692-4210; donations accepted.

46th Annual St. Louis Gateway Postcard Club Show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sept. 3 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 4, American Legion Hall, 1022 Vandalia Highway 159, Collinsville; accessible from interstates 70, 55, 255 and 64, just one block south of old location; free admission and appraisals; 20 dealers; food available on site; 618-531-4189; the.snyders@charter.net.

Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1-11 p.m.; Sept. 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; Exhibition tour and artmaking workshop for Nazafarin Lotfi’s exhibition “A Garden to Build.” The event is put on collaboratively with the Children’s Discovery Museum and is intended for kids age 7-10; https://go.evvnt.com/1264097-0.

Steel Magnolias at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 3, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, sponsored by Fox & Hounds Salon and Day Spa; https://go.evvnt.com/1271252-0.

University of Illinois Marching Illini Taking the Field Labor Day Weekend; 1:15-6 p.m.; Sept. 4, Downtown Pontiac, S Mill Street South Mill Street, Pontiac; 815-844-5847; The featured entertainment for this year’s Threshermen’s Parade will be the University of Illinois Marching Illini; https://go.evvnt.com/1304232-0.

Steel Magnolias at Community Players Theatre; 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Sept. 4, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, sponsored by Fox & Hounds Salon and Day Spa; https://go.evvnt.com/1271253-0.

41st Annual Hare & Tortoise Race; 5:30 p.m., Sept. 4, Herscher High School football field, located just south of the intersection Illinois Route 115 and N. Elm St., Herscher; part of the 101st Herscher Labor Day Celebration.

Labor Day Parade; 10-11:30 a.m.; Sept. 5, 109 W. Front St., 109 W. Front St., Bloomington; 309-208-1120; The Bloomington Labor Day Parade marches from Front Street in downtown Bloomington to Miller Park at 10 a.m. Monday, September 5; https://go.evvnt.com/1217089-0.

LIVE @ Connie Link with She Said So Band; 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 8, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal; Connie Link Amphitheatre is a unique outdoor venue that hosts a variety of live music, theatre, performing arts and children's programming presented by the Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department; https://go.evvnt.com/1286181-0.

LIVE @ Connie Link with Dan Hubbard (Full Band); 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal; Connie Link Amphitheatre is a unique outdoor venue that hosts a variety of live music, theatre, performing arts and children's programming presented by the Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department; https://go.evvnt.com/1286194-0.

Steel Magnolias at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, sponsored by Fox & Hounds Salon and Day Spa; https://go.evvnt.com/1271254-0.