Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; March 3, 1607 Visa Drive, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite5B, Normal; 800-272-0074; FREE Elks Children's Podiatry Clinic in Normal, IL Friday March 3, 2023 Make an Appointment today for this Free Children's Clinic!;

March First Friday- Shamrock & Roll; 5-8 p.m.; March 3, Downtown Bloomington - 200 W Front Street - Southside, Bloomington; 309-434-2295; Get into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day with our March First Friday by shopping, dining, and enjoying everything Downtown Bloomington has to offer!; https://go.evvnt.com/1555514-0.

All-Ages Drawing Workshop; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; March 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for all ages; https://go.evvnt.com/1534190-0.

Friday Nite Fish Fry; 5:30-7 p.m., March 3, The Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Council 574, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; fish and shrimp, grilled cheese meal or sandwich also available.

Missy Vail Frakes; 7 p.m., March 3, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Farmer City Antiques Show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., March 4 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m., March 5, Blue Ridge High School, 411 N. St., Farmer City; free-$5; free parking; Sponsored by Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association; 309-378-4242; info@centralilantiquedealers.org.

Open Mic Poetry at Bobzbay Books; 3:30-5 p.m.; March 4, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Reading of original poetry, favorite poems, short stories, freestyle raps, etc all welcome. No sign-ups required!;

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9 p.m.; March 4, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Intro to Pastel Painting Class; 1-4 p.m.; March 5, Mandy Roeing Fine Art, 105 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 919-413-7897; $45; Learn to paint in the amazing medium of soft pastels!; https://go.evvnt.com/1573910-0.

Play Like a Man: My Life in Poster Children by Rose Marshack Event at Waiting Room Records; 4:30-5:30 p.m.; March 5, Waiting Room Records, 113 W. N. St., Normal; Rose Marshack author of the new book Play Like a Man: My Life in Poster Children in conversation with Steve Fast at Waiting Room Records. Book signing to follow;

Bloomington Parks & Recreation Job Fair; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; March 7, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Discuss the job responsibilities with current staff; https://go.evvnt.com/1539580-0.

Junior Zookeeper (JZK) Meeting; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; March 7, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Students who are currently in 5th grade or higher are eligible!; https://go.evvnt.com/1546978-0.

The Magic Stump - a documentary about raptors in Central Illinois; 7-8:15 p.m.; March 7, The Normal Theater, 209 W. N. St., Normal; Documentary film about raptors that visit the same tree stump in rural Coles County, Illinois. The film highlights the importance of wildlife habitat in agricultural areas.

Pancake and Sausage Supper; 4:30-7 p.m., March 8, The Arrowsmith Christian Church, 305 N. Walnut St., Arrowsmith.

Summer baseball, softball and T-Ball signup meeting; 6:30 p.m., March 8, Topper's RV and Marine, formerly AHW, 926. E. McDonald St., Mt. Pulaski.

Junior Zookeeper (JZK) Meeting; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; March 9, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Students who are currently in 5th grade or higher are eligible!; https://go.evvnt.com/1546979-0.

Cinderella Pay-what-you-can-preview; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 9, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; As the second musical in their historic 100th season, Community Players Theatre presents the classic and magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; https://go.evvnt.com/1564541-0.

All-Ages Drawing Workshop; 2-3 p.m.; March 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for all ages; https://go.evvnt.com/1534207-0.

Drawing Workshop for Adults; 2-3 p.m.; March 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for adults; https://go.evvnt.com/1534160-0.

Friday Nite Fish Fry; 5:30-7 p.m., March 10, The Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Council 574, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; fish and shrimp, grilled cheese meal or sandwich also available.

Cinderella at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 10, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; As the second musical in their historic 100th season, Community Players Theatre presents the classic and magical musical Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; https://go.evvnt.com/1556039-0.

David Berchtold; 8-11 p.m., March 10, The 808 Room, 808 Meadows Ave., East Peoria; an acoustic tribute to Jorma Kaukonen, Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna.