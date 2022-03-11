Calendar briefs

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 1-2 p.m.; March 11, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal; 800-272-0074; Bloomington Elks & Illinois Elks Children's Care will hold a Free Children's Podiatry Clinic on March 11, 2022 at Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic in Normal, IL.

Mamma Mia! at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Join us for the smash hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of ABBA, at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002593-0.

Election Protection Seminar; 8:30 a.m.-noon; March 12, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; $20; Join us for an important training on election integrity!; https://go.evvnt.com/981989-0.

Illinois State University Gymnastics vs. Southeast Missouri State; 5-8 p.m.; March 12, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State University Gymnastics' last home meet of the season. Doors open one hour prior (4 p.m.); https://go.evvnt.com/942546-0.

Mamma Mia! at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 12, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Join us for the smash hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of ABBA, at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002584-0.

The Barrel Room Wedding Experience; 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; March 13, DESTIHL Brewery and Beer Hall, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; $10; Visit The Barrel Room at DESTIHL Brewery for an intimate wedding planning experience - try food & beverage options and meet local vendors!; https://go.evvnt.com/1004026-0.

Miller Park Zoo Volunteer Round Up!; 1-3 p.m.; March 13, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Two Opportunities! MARCH 10TH - 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. or MARCH 13TH - 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/983107-0.

Mamma Mia! at Community Players Theatre; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; March 13, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Join us for the smash hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of ABBA, at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002590-0.

Spring Salad Luncheon; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., March 17, 110 E. Ash St., Fairbury; The Altar & Rosary Society of St. Andrew Catholic Parish; serving ham, salads, rolls and beverages; by donation only; carry-outs and deliveries available by calling the church after 7:30 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; March 17, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933703-0.

St. Patrick's Day Dinner; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., March 17, Knights of Columbus, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington.

Mamma Mia! at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Join us for the smash hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of ABBA, at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002585-0.