Calendar briefs

PMI-Central Illinois Chapter Feb 26th Brand and Land: A Career Development Virtual Event; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Feb. 26, Bloomington; $20 to $40; Want to get noticed as the competent, dynamic and results-driven professional that you are? Come to our first Career Development Event for 2022; https://go.evvnt.com/1035877-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Indiana State; 3-5 p.m.; Feb. 26, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Indiana State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 26th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/941704-0.

Mardi Gras in Downtown Bloomington; 4:30-11 p.m.; March 1, Downtown Bloomington, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Celebrate Fat Tuesday in Downtown Bloomington with local restaurants and bars on Tuesday, March 1 from 4:30pm-11pm;

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; March 3, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933701-0.

John Rapp; 7 p.m., March 4; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Home, Lawn, & Garden Day 2022 Virtual Edition; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; March 5, Bloomington; 309 663-8306; $10; Join fellow nature-lovers and learn all things gardening virtually this spring at the 20th Annual Home, Lawn, and Garden Day sponsored by University of Illinois Extension McLean County Master Gardener; https://go.evvnt.com/1010021-0.