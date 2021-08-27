Calendar briefs

Annual VFW Auxiliary Group Sale; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 27-28; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 29; 1006 E. Lincoln St., 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington; 309-275-3876; Proceeds will go to Veterans Assistance Programs.

WGLT Summer Concert Series w/ Good Morning Bedlam, The Bashful Youngens, & Ashley Riley; 7-10:30 p.m.; Aug. 27, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; WGLT & CEFCU Present: Good Morning Bedlam, The Bashful Youngens, & Ashley Riley at nightshop; https://go.evvnt.com/864518-0.

WGLT Summer Concert Series w/ The Adie Mendez Combo, Darīus, Jeff Schaller, & Blue Car; 7-10:30 p.m.; Aug. 28, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; WGLT & CEFCU Present: The Adie Mendez Combo, Darīus, Jeff Schaller, & Blue Car at nightshop; https://go.evvnt.com/864540-0.

PrimeTime Country Opry; 7 p.m., Aug. 28; Doors open at 6; Tickets $10; Olympia High School Auditorium, 7832 N 100 East Road, Stanford, IL; Questions, call 309-449-5484; In case of inclement weather, please call after 1 p.m. the day of the show, for updates; Visit PrimeTime Country Opry Show on Facebook.

Illinois State Soccer vs. St. Louis; 1-3 p.m.; Aug. 29, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; FREE ADMISSION - For more information, please visit GoRedbirds.com; https://go.evvnt.com/835639-0.

Miski Dee (City Mouse), Davey Quinn (Tiltwheel), Sad Rat, & Jake Cary; 7-10:30 p.m.; Aug. 29, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $8; Miski Dee (of City Mouse), Davey Quinn (of Tiltwheel), Sad Rat, & Jake Cary live at nightshop; https://go.evvnt.com/864707-0.

Bongzilla, Bridge City Sinners, Cloud Cruiser, Daniel Watkins, & LOTLIZARD; 7-11 p.m.; Aug. 31, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $18; Wake Brewing and 3 Floyds Brewing Present: Bongzilla (WI), Bridge City Sinners (OR), Cloud Cruiser, Daniel Watkins, & LOTLIZARD live at nightshop; https://go.evvnt.com/864818-0.

International Overdose Awareness Day; 6-8 p.m.; Aug. 31, Humiston-Riverside Park, 400 W. Water St., Pontiac; Drug Overdose Awareness; All proceeds going to Pekin's Fight the Fight Against Addiction to support local sober living homes; https://go.evvnt.com/863784-0.

Big Top Circus; 9:30-10 a.m., Sept. 2, Tent Raising & Tour; 5 p.m., first show; 7:30 p.m., second show; Atlanta Ballfields, W. North St. and NE 6th St., Atlanta; advance tickets $12 for adults, $7 for seniors and children, children under 2 free; show day tickets $15 for adults and $8 for seniors/children; cmcircus.com.

Illinois State Soccer vs. Utah; 6-8 p.m.; Sept. 2, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; FREE ADMISSION - For more information, please visit GoRedbirds.com; https://go.evvnt.com/835645-0.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Preview Performance; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 2, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; Community Players Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; https://go.evvnt.com/825988-0.

Logan Kirby; 7 p.m., Sept. 3, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Sept 3; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 3, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $17; Community Players Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; https://go.evvnt.com/825992-1.