Calendar briefs

Sew Happy to Bee Together; 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.; March 25, March 26, Little Galilee Christian Camp & Retreat Center, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton; Saltcreek Patchmakers Quilt Guild 2022 Quilt Show.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; March 25, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Saint Louis. Free Admission.

Mamma Mia! at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 25, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Join us for the smash hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of ABBA, at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002587-0.

Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day; 1-5 p.m., March 26, Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, Decatur; free; featuring music from the era; non-alcoholics beverages and food will be served; cash bar-static displays-veterans service groups-socializing; Keynote speaker Shilo Harris; Open to the public and all veterans; donations welcome; 217-972-7438.

Book launch; 1-3 p.m., March 26, Lincoln Woman's Club, 230 N. McLean, Lincoln; Debut novel "Havoc" by E. G. Keith; reading, live Q&A and book signing.

Learn About Butterflies Day at Miller Park Zoo; 12-3 p.m.; March 26, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Come and check out our display and learn about Butterflies!; https://go.evvnt.com/983203-0.

Illinois State University Baseball; 3-6 p.m.; March 26, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Saint Louis. Free Admission;

Mamma Mia! at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; March 26, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Join us for the smash hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of ABBA, at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002588-0.

Illinois State University Baseball; 1-4 p.m.; March 27, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Saint Louis. Free Admission;

Illinois State Women's Tennis: Pizza and Prizes; 1-4 p.m.; March 27, ISU Tennis Courts, 960 Gregory St., Normal; 217-415-5597; Come support the Illinois State women’s tennis team as they take on conference rival, Bradley. Free pizza will be offered to all fans; https://go.evvnt.com/1033082-0.

Mamma Mia! at Community Players Theatre; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; March 27, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Join us for the smash hit jukebox musical "Mamma Mia!", based on the songs of ABBA, at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1002592-0.

32nd Annual Spring Coin Show: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., March 27, Central Illinois Numismatic Association; Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield; open to the public; 70 dealer tables; Admission $1; members & children under 16 get in free; early bird admission $20 from 7-9 a.m.; U.S. and foreign coins, ancient & modern coins, gold & silver bullion, state quarters and paper money; 217-528-7634; CDC guidelines will apply.

FSCP Meeting; 6:30 p.m., March 29, AB Hatchery, 916 E. Grove St., Bloomington; Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County; presented by Bill Inks and staff, "Are you Read for Spring."; also on Zoom.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; March 29, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Iowa. Free Admission;

Campus-Community Deliberative Dialogue March 29: Climate Choices; 6-8 p.m.; March 29, ISU Multicultural Center, 301 S. Main St., Normal; 309-438-1100; Free; Join ISU's Center for Civic Engagement and Office of Sustainability on March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Multicultural Center for a campus and community Deliberative Dialogue on climate change; https://go.evvnt.com/1069703-0.

Illinois State University Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; March 30, Duffy Bass Field, 700 Gregory St., Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois. Free Admission;

Monty & Rose: a fun documentary about endangered piping plovers; 7-8:30 p.m.; March 30, The Normal Theater, 209 W. N. St., Normal; 309-838-1498; Enjoy a screening of Monty & Rose 2, a 50-minute documentary about a pair of endangered piping plovers who nest at Chicago's Montrose Beach. The filmmaker will be on hand to answer questions;

Red Hot Chili Pipers at the BCPA! - Sponsored by The Pantagraph; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; March 30, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2777; $21; Bagpipers who Rock!; https://go.evvnt.com/955693-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; March 31, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933705-0.

Redbird Invite; 9 a.m.- April 2, 5 p.m.; April 1, RedBird Track, 180 N. Adelaide St., Normal; A free event for the public; https://go.evvnt.com/958754-0.

Logan Kirby; 7 p.m., April 1; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.