Calendar briefs

Holiday Pool Opening for Summer; 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; May 28, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Holiday Pool opening for Summer 2022; https://go.evvnt.com/1129490-0.
John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m., May 28, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.
Downs Village Market; 4-6 p.m., June 1- Sept. 28, 103 W. Franklin St., Downs; vendors, food truck, live music, cash bar and more.
Love for Local Market at Hesed House; 4-8 p.m.; June 2, Hesed House, 3637 N. 1600 E. Road, Heyworth; 309-530-1055; Join us for a night of shopping at the popular wedding venue located on 54 acres. This fun event will feature boutiques, bakers, makers, and food trucks, as well as coffee, acai bowls, and free yoga; https://go.evvnt.com/1161525-0.
Exhibition Reception: "In Living Color" and "In Between Living"; 4-6 p.m.; June 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Opening reception for University Galleries' two summer exhibitions; https://go.evvnt.com/1159311-0.
Holiday Pool - Family Float Night; 5-6:30 p.m.; June 3, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1140314-0.
Ron and Cindy; 7 p.m., June 3; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.