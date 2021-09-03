Calendar briefs

Logan Kirby; 7 p.m., Sept. 3, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Sept 3; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 3, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $17; Community Players Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; https://go.evvnt.com/825992-1.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Sept. 4, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury; serving biscuits, sausage and gravy, pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries by calling 815-692-4210 any time after 7 a.m. on the day of the breakfast; donations will be accepted.

Dennis Stroughmatt and band from Southern Illinois; 7 p.m., Sept. 4, Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main, Melvin; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Adults $10; children 10 and under are free; masks strongly recommended for all; meal will be provided by St. Peters Lutheran; 217-388-2853.

Car Cruise-In; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Corvette Cruise-In, Sept. 4; 8 a.m.-10 a.m., Cars & Coffee; 114 SW. Arch St., Atlanta; free.

2021 Prairie Central Music Booster Mum Sale; 8-11 a.m.; Sept. 4, North Fourth Street & East Maple Street, N Fourth Street & E Maple Street, Fairbury; 815-848-6556; Prairie Central Music Booster Mum Sale Fundraiser. Selling large mums for your yard!;

Redbird Volleyball Invitational vs UIC; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sept. 4, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us for our match against UIC!; https://go.evvnt.com/866881-0.

Art Around You; 1-2 p.m.; Sept. 4, Normal; 309-798-0375; Art Around You, a virtual exhibition tour and workshop co-presented with the Children’s Discovery Museum. Participants (ages 7-10) can register for this free program at childrensdiscoverymuseum.net; https://go.evvnt.com/857905-0.

ISU Football vs. Butler; 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Sept. 4, Hancock Stadium, N Main Street North Main Street, Normal; 309-438-8000; $15; The home opener for the 2021 Redbird Football season! Join us as we kick the season off strong with fireworks, Reggie's Kids Club Night, a chalk toss, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/847566-0.

Saturdays on the Square; 7-11 p.m.; Sept. 4, Museum Square, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Free concert featuring Kalu & the Electric Joint, is a group that blends psychedelic soul music with the driving beat of rock and roll and the ancient rhythms of Africa; https://go.evvnt.com/822439-0.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Sept 4; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 4, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $17; Community Players Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; https://go.evvnt.com/825994-2.

Redbird Women's Golf Invitational; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sept. 5, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; Join us for the Women's golf invitational!; https://go.evvnt.com/866972-0.

Redbird Volleyball Invitational vs Marquette; 1-4 p.m.; Sept. 5, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we take on Marquette!; https://go.evvnt.com/866910-0.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Sept 5; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Sept. 5, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $17; Community Players Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; https://go.evvnt.com/825995-2.

Labor Day Parade; 10-11:30 a.m.; Sept. 6, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-208-1120; The Bloomington Labor Day Parade returns on Monday, September 6 at 10 a.m. This is the community’s largest parade, this year's theme is "Labor, Stronger than Ever.";

Illinois State Soccer vs. Northwestern; 6-8 p.m.; Sept. 9, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; FREE ADMISSION - For more information, please visit GoRedbirds.com; https://go.evvnt.com/835646-0.

2021 Kiwanis Mum Sale; 3-6 p.m.; Sept. 10, Shoppes At College Hills, 314 Towanda Ave., Normal; Bloomington Kiwanis is again selling mums for the fall. Show your seasonal spirit by choosing from these fabulous fall colors: Red! Yellow! Bronze! Purple!; https://go.evvnt.com/863500-0.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Sept 10; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 10, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $17; Community Players Theatre presents "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"; https://go.evvnt.com/825997-2.

Taste of Eureka; 4:30-7 p.m., Sept. 10, Main St., Eureka; Tickets $5 per person; sponsored by Eureka Business Association; only 300 tickets available;309-467-2922.

36th Annual Kenney Festival; 6-9 p.m., Sept. 10, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Sept. 11; Celebrating 150 years of the Village of Kenney; 217-944-2433 or 217-944-2573.

Friends of the Library used book sale; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 11; Vespasian Warner Public Library, 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton; $1 a bag all day Saturday; masks required.