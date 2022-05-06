 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Man of The Shroud Exhibit; 5-8 p.m., May 6; 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., May 7; and 11 a.m.-7 p.m., May 8; Holy Trinity Church lower level, 106 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington; free.

Casino Night; 6-10 p.m., May 6, Barrell Room at Destihl, 1200 Greenbriar Drive, Normal; Fundraiser hosted by Milestones Early Learning Center & Preschool; 309-397-6137.

John Stevens; 7 p.m., May 6; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Plant Sale; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., May 7, Constitution Trail & Monroe Streets in Bloomington; The Herb Guild of McLean County; Storm date is May 14; 309-829-2283.

Brett Conlin & The Midnight Miles, Kristen Ford, Rod Hamdallah; 710:30 p.m., May 7, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $8.

Zero Waste Class; 6-8 p.m.; May 12, Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 309-828-6265; Linda Stroh of Bloomington will lead a free community class on how to live a zero-waste lifestyle, saving the environment, and your money, at the same time.

