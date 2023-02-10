Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Feb. 10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Admission to the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1538196-0.

Drawing Workshop for Adults; 2-3 p.m.; Feb. 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for adults; https://go.evvnt.com/1534152-0.

Valentine's Day Market Weekend on Route 66; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 11 and 12-3:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Union Hall and Logan County Visitors Center, 114 SW. Arch St., Atlanta; 18 vendors.

Lincoln’s Birthday Celebration; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Feb. 11, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; (309) 828-1084; The David Davis Mansion will celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s 213th birthday with a meet and greet with “President Lincoln” on Saturday, February 11. This free event starts at 9am and ends at 3:30pm; https://go.evvnt.com/1545701-0.

Super Saturday Football with Bloomington Parks & Recreation; 10 a.m.-noon; Feb. 11, Pepper Ridge Elementary School, 2602 Danbury Drive, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1475304-0.

All-ages Drop-in Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; Feb. 11, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; All ages art making workshop, inspired by University Galleries' exhibition “simplenothingsimplesomething.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1502844-0.

Local Poet Steven Lazarov Book Reading & Signing at Bobzbay Books; 4:30-6 p.m.; Feb. 11, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Bobzbay Books will host local poet and author of "acab yearning" for a book reading and signing;

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m.; Feb. 11, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Intro to Pastel Painting Class - Bring Your Valentine!; 1-4 p.m.; Feb. 12, Mandy Roeing Fine Art, 105 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 919-413-7897; $45; Looking for a fun experience to share with your Valentine? Bring them to the newest studio in Downtown Bloomington for an afternoon of pastel painting!; https://go.evvnt.com/1549405-0.

Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Feb. 17, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Admission to the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1538199-0.

Onesie Pajama Party Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m.; Feb. 17, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Enjoy music refreshments while you skate the night away!; https://go.evvnt.com/1501410-0.

HCC Funnyraiser Comedy Night; 7-9:30 p.m., Feb. 17, Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal; $25.

Erica Neal; 7 p.m., Feb. 17, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.