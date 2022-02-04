Calendar briefs

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs Evansville; 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 4, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/921058-0.

Night In A Car; 7 p.m.-7 a.m.; Feb. 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 309-319-2820; This homelessness simulation challenges participants to spend one night in their cars; https://go.evvnt.com/878982-0.

The Drifters at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $23; All the Hits!; https://go.evvnt.com/950539-0.

Sunshine Daydream: Grateful Dead Tribute; 8-11:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, The Stable Music Hall and Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington; Grateful Dead Tribute; https://go.evvnt.com/988758-0.

Valentine Gala 2022; 5-9 p.m.; Feb. 5, The Hesed House Venue, 3637 N. 1600 E. Road, Heyworth; $35; Enjoy a Valentine Gala at the lovely Hesed House Venue just outside Heyworth. Beautiful setting and fun program of dinner, dancing, Celebrity "Newlywed" Game, door prizes and photo booth; https://go.evvnt.com/981985-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Southern Illinois; 7-9 p.m.; Feb. 5, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 5th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/941020-0.

Daddy/Daughter and Sweetheart Dance; 1-4:30 p.m.; Feb. 6, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Create memories with your child of a special time at this semi-formal afternoon of music and fun; https://go.evvnt.com/984632-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs Indiana State; 2-4 p.m.; Feb. 6, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/921061-0.

That Golden Girls Show! - A Puppet Parody at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Feb. 8, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $20; 'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets!; https://go.evvnt.com/950550-0.

Miller Park Zoo Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Feb. 9, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; Senior Tour at the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/982627-0.

Ilinois State Men's Basketball vs. Valpariaiso; 7-9 p.m.; Feb. 9, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Valparaiso at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/941030-0.

The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen at the BCPA!; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Feb. 10, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $5; Student Spotlight Production Organized by the Friends of the BCPA!; https://go.evvnt.com/956611-0.

The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen at the BCPA!; 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Feb. 10, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $5; Student Spotlight Production Organized by the Friends of the BCPA!; https://go.evvnt.com/956616-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 10, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933698-0.

Illinois State University Gymnastics vs. Northern Illinois University; 7-10 p.m.; Feb. 11, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State University Gymnastics' meet vs. Northern Illinois University. Doors open one hour prior (6pm); https://go.evvnt.com/942537-0.