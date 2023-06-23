Camp Lost Garden; June 23-25, Monticello-area park.
Illinois Game Con; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., June 24, The Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; $5-$15.
2023 ARRL Field Day; Noon, June 24-June 25; Tremont.
Make Music Normal; 1 p.m.- June 24, 10 p.m.; June 23, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Make Music Normal is an all-ages, free-to-attend festival taking place annually in Uptown Normal.
Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m.; June 24, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;
The Brass Band of Central Illinois; 4-6 p.m.; June 25, Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal; 309-828-6297; Free Summer Concerts at Broadview Mansion! The Brass Band of Central Illinois!; https://go.evvnt.com/1774026-0.
Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; June 26, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate room. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1663409-0.
Free Lunchtime Concerts in Withers Park; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; June 28, Withers Park, East Washington Street, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1676891-0.
Free Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m.; June 29, Franklin Park, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Concert!; https://go.evvnt.com/1677055-0.
2nd Annual MCCA Happy Hour; 4:30-7:30 p.m.; June 30, Lil Beaver Brewery, 5 Finance Drive, Bloomington; 309-829-0691; 2nd Annual Mid Central Community Center Happy Hour!;