Calendar briefs

Pre New Years Show; 7 p.m., Dec. 30; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.
Noon Year’s Eve; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dec. 31, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Can’t stay up ‘til midnight? The CDM’s got you covered!; https://go.evvnt.com/1407696-0.
Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m., Dec. 31, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.
Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m.; Jan. 3, 200 Stahlhut Drive, 200 Stahlhut Drive, Lincoln; 800-272-0074; The Lincoln Elks and Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a Free Children’s Orthopedic assessment clinic at Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Tuesday January 3, 2023 at 1:00 pm;
Sweat Preview Performance; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 5, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Pay-what-you-can Preview Performance of Sweat at Community Players Theatre!; https://go.evvnt.com/1476115-0.
Sweat; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 6, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Performance of Sweat by Lynn Nottage at Community Players Theatre!; https://go.evvnt.com/1476130-0.