Calendar briefs

Illinois State University Gymnastics vs. Northern Illinois University; 7-10 p.m.; Feb. 11, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State University Gymnastics' meet vs. Northern Illinois University. Doors open one hour prior (6 p.m.); https://go.evvnt.com/942537-0.

Olympic Celebration - National Skating Month Open Skate; 1-3 p.m.; Feb. 12, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; There will be skating exhibitions, games, giveaways and a free learn to skate class!; https://go.evvnt.com/985880-0.

Feeding Illinois Fundraiser Supper; 6-9 p.m.; Feb. 12, Roanoke Benson High School, 208 W. High St., Roanoke; $50; Gibbs Farms in Benson, IL is piloting a Farm to Food Bank Food Plot with Feeding Illinois, state affiliate of Feeding America. All funds raised at this event will go towards the food plot project; https://go.evvnt.com/993730-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. UNI; 7-9 p.m.; Feb. 15, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on UNI at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/941702-0.

PMI-CIC Feb 16th Virtual Lunch & Learn; 12-1 p.m.; Feb. 16, Bloomington; $5 to $15; Managing Risk in an Uncertain World: It’s the Future of How Businesses Will Be Run; https://go.evvnt.com/1019713-0.

Old House Society Annual Meeting: Forty Acres Rails and Tales; 6-7:30 p.m.; Feb. 16, 1520 Calhoun St., 1520 Calhoun St., Bloomington; 309-838-4654; Following a short business meeting, a panel of speakers will talk about the history and life in Forty Acres, the railroad community, and the American Hungarian Club; https://go.evvnt.com/986001-0.

Walking with My Ancestors: Cape Coast Castle; 7-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 17, Kemp Recital Hall, Normal; An award-winning one-woman theatrical/music/dance performance. It charts the painful return of a Black mother who seeks guidance from the spirits of her Ancestors; https://go.evvnt.com/1009286-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 17, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933699-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs Missouri State; 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 18, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/921070-0.

Ron and Cindy; 7 p.m. Feb. 18; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Walking with My Ancestors: Elmina Castle; 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 18, Kemp Recital Hall, Normal; Theatrical/music/dance performance about the experiences of enslaved African at former dungeons; https://go.evvnt.com/1009281-0.