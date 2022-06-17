Calendar briefs

Jim & Tommy Acoustic Rock; 6:00 pm, June 17, Shooters Lounge, 503 N. Prospect, Bloomington, IL

Ron Devore; 7 p.m., June 17, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., June 18, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; donations accepted; 815-692-4210.

Open Cockpit Day; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 18, Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St. Bloomington.

Lavender and Lemons - a Tour of Kitchens and More; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; June 18, Bloomington-Normal, IL, Various locations in Bloomington-Normal, McLean County; $20; Tour 7 beautiful kitchens in a variety of Bloomington-Normal neighborhoods including Hedgewood, Hawthorne Hills, Uptown Normal, Stonebridge, and Charterwood; https://go.evvnt.com/1152911-0.

The Fairbury Freedom Festival; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., June 18, Marsh Park, Fairbury; sponsored by the Fairbury Echoes Museum; food, exhibits, antique cars and live music.

2022 Juneteenth Celebration in the City; 12-6 p.m., June 18, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; entertainment, performances, vendors and food trucks.

Bloomington Ice Center - Luau Beach Party Open Skate; 1:30-3 p.m.; June 18, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1168469-0.

St. Jude Fundraiser; 1-3 p.m., June 18, Merna Tap, 15989 North 23000 East Road, Merna; bags tournament, give-a-ways, auction, 50/50 drawing and food; 309-728-2400 or 309-530-9235.

Royal Princess Coronation; 2-4 p.m.; June 18, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-530-1476; $17.50; It will be a magical afternoon at Ewing Castle with all your favorite princesses; https://go.evvnt.com/1160113-0.

Jim & Tommy Acoustic Rock, 6 p.m., June 18, Casper Brewing, 3807 Ballybunion, Bloomington.

James Herr; acoustic folk rock; 6:30-9 p.m., June 18, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; June 20, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1187890-0.

Franklin Park Concert Series; 7 p.m., June 23, Franklin Park, 302 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington; Bring lawn chair or blanket for seating.