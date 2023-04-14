Towanda Lions Club ham and bean dinner; 4:30-7 p.m.; April 14, Towanda Community Building, 103 S. Jefferson St., Towanda; 309-838-7628; All you can eat ham and bean dinner.

All-Ages Drawing Workshop; 6-7 p.m.; April 14, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Join University Galleries staff for a drawing workshop inspired by our current exhibition, the 2023 Student Annual; https://go.evvnt.com/1627630-0.

Chamber Ensemble/Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert; 7 p.m., April 14, Becker Auditorium at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka.

David Davis Mansion Behind the Scenes Tour; 8:30-10:30 a.m.; April 15, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; 309-828-1084; $20; Don't miss this unique opportunity to see the mansion like never before!; https://go.evvnt.com/1545759-0.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., April 15, VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; donations accepted; 815-692-4210.

Fairbury Fair - Then & Now; 11 a.m.-noon; April 15, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-692-3231; Join representatives from the Fairbury Fair for a look back at the history of the fair and a look at what’s new for 2023; https://go.evvnt.com/1629859-0.

Tour and Workshop: Art Around You, Co-presented with the Children’s Discovery Museum; 1-4 p.m.; April 15, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Join University Galleries staff for a tour and workshop inspired by our current exhibition, the 2023 Student Annual; https://go.evvnt.com/1627645-0.

Pre-Concert Dinner, Illinois Symphony Guild of Bloomington-Normal; 5:30-7 p.m.; April 15, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 217-522-2838; $30; Join us for a pre-concert dinner prior to the Inspiring Influences concert on April 15th. Hosted by the Illinois Symphony Guild of Bloomington-Normal; https://go.evvnt.com/1637533-0.

Tom Edwards; 6:30-9 p.m.; April 15, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover;

Inspiring Influences, Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30-9 p.m.; April 15, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 217-522-2838; $5 to $21; Discover the exotic influences of Jolivet & Beethoven with your Illinois Symphony Orchestra!; https://go.evvnt.com/1637543-0.

Cantus Novus presents "Back to Normal"; 3 p.m., April 16, Mennonite Church, 805 Cottage Ave., Normal; ensemble of 30 adult singers spring concert; classical and contemporary selections; donations accepted at the door.

"Repairing the World" film showing; 7-8:30 p.m.; April 17, The Normal Theater, 209 W. N. St., Normal; 309-208-1120; A Not In Our Town film reflecting on community response to the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting; https://go.evvnt.com/1647057-0.

Backyard Gardening; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; April 18, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-692-3231; Join UofI Master Gardeners to find out what you can plant in a small space or container; https://go.evvnt.com/1629864-0.

Book Launch Party! Local Contemporary Romance Author Julie Navickas at Bobzbay Books; 6-7:30 p.m.; April 18, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Author Julie Navickas will be at Bobzbay on Tuesday, April 18 from 6 p.m. to celebrate the release of the third book in the Trading Heartbeats trilogy!

All Things Equal The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; April 20, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $26; Written by Tony Award Winning playwright RUPERT HOLMES; https://go.evvnt.com/1379689-0.

The Untold Supernova Story of Dr. Titus Pankey; 3 p.m., April 21, Stevenson Hall, room 401, Illinois State University, Normal; sponsored by African American Studies; free and open to the public.

Chorale/Chamber Singers Spring Concert; 7 p.m., April 21, Becker Auditorium at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka.

Marvin Lee; 7 p.m., April 21, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.