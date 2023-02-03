Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Feb. 3, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Admission to the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1538194-0.

Tour de Chocolat; 5-8 p.m.; Feb. 3, Downtown Bloomington—200 W Front Street—Southside, Bloomington; 309-434-2295; Tour de Chocolat is back in Downtown Bloomington to bring a fun night of chocolate, shopping, art, music and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/1505405-0.

Local Author Tate Lewis-Carroll Poetry Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; On Friday, February 3rd Bobzbay Books is excited to host local author Tate Lewis-Carroll for a book signing of his latest book of poetry “What’s Left”!;

Mike Porter and Marsha Banning; 7 p.m., Feb. 3, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Zion Lutheran School Annual Pancake & Sausage Breakfast; 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Feb. 4, Zion Lutheran School, 1600 Woodlawn Road, Lincoln; 217-732-3977; $12; We’re back inside for a sit down ALL YOU CAN EAT or carry out meal, Silent Auction and Bake Sale!; https://go.evvnt.com/1488131-0.

Local Author C.B. Jefferson Poetry Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Feb. 4, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; On Saturday, March 4th we’re excited to host local author C.B. Jefferson for a book signing of his latest book “Not All Seeds Fall Equally”!;

Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop;1-2 p.m.; Feb. 4, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; Exhibition tour and artmaking workshop for kids, inspired by University Galleries’ exhibition “Wolf’s Clothing: Imagism from the Collection.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1502663-0.

Open Mic Poetry at Bobzbay Books;3:30-5 p.m.; Feb. 4, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Reading of original poetry, favorite poems, short stories, freestyle raps, etc all welcome. No sign-ups required!;

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9 p.m.; Feb. 4, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Tribute to Buddy Holly Winter Dance Tour;

One Night in Memphis: A Tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $26; rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950’s rock and roll music; https://go.evvnt.com/1379672-0.

Daddy/Daughter & Sweetheart Dance; 1-4:30 p.m.; Feb. 5, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1481892-0.

Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Feb. 10, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Admission to the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1538196-0.

Drawing Workshop for Adults; 2-3 p.m.; Feb. 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for adults; https://go.evvnt.com/1534152-0.