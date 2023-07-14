Art Legal's Premier Launch Event of The Collector's Club Featuring Exhibition and Live Painting; 6-9 p.m.; July 14, 1707 E. Hamilton Road suite 1u, 1707 E. Hamilton Road, Bloomington; 309-622-2872; $55; Fine Art Exhibition and Live painting by contemporary abstract expressionist Undra Uphoff; https://go.evvnt.com/1841856-0.

Opera Under The Stars, Prairie Fire Theatre; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 14, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal; Free outdoor Prairie Fire Theatre opera concert; https://go.evvnt.com/1830949-0.

Community Players Theatre presents: Disney's Newsies; 7:30-10 p.m.; July 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Extra! Extra! Read all about it! The Community Players Theatre is delivering a news-worthy show—Disney's Newsies!; https://go.evvnt.com/1790895-0.

Art Avenue Market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; July 15, Western Ave. Community Center, 600 N. Western Ave., Bloomington; Art Avenue Market on Saturday, July 15 at Western Avenue Community Center will feature over 20 professional artists and 30 student artists; https://go.evvnt.com/1814405-0.

Live on the Lawn; 11 a.m.-noon; July 15, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-692-3231; The Vermillion Valley Show Chorus will perform at Dominy Memorial Library’s ‘Live on the Lawn’, Saturday, July 15th at 11am on the south lawn; https://go.evvnt.com/1818098-0.

Kite Fest 2023 - Fly a Kite & Life a Life!!; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; July 15, Grove Elementary School, 1101 Airport Road, ##9357, Normal; 309-434-0101; Kite Fest 2023 - Fly a Kite, Lift a Life Tenth annual #BloNoKiteFest fundraiser to be held at Grove Elementary;

Christmas in July Open Skate at the Bloomington Ice Center; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; July 15, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Santa!; https://go.evvnt.com/1698609-0.

Jim & Tommy; 6:30-9 p.m.; July 15, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Viola Day! at Illinois Wesleyan University Illinois Chamber Music Festival; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; July 16, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; (309) 556-3547; Day-long program. Participate in masterclasses, viola ensembles, technique/ILMEA sessions and more! Intended for college, high school and junior high violists;

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; July 17, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1663437-0.

Fox Developmental Center Job Fair; 12-4 p.m.; July 20, 134 W. Main St., 134 W. Main St., Dwight; Grow your career with IDHS! Come and learn about career options, our amazing benefits, the application process and interact with management and human resources who will assist you on your path to succ; https://go.evvnt.com/1836048-0.

Free Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m.; July 20, Franklin Park, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Concert!; https://go.evvnt.com/1677063-0.

Summer 2023 Faculty and Guest Artist Performance 1; 7:30-9 p.m.; July 20, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-662-7861; Performances are held in Westbrook Auditorium, Illinois Wesleyan University, Presser Hall, 1210 N Park St, Bloomington, IL, unless otherwise stated. All concerts are free and open to the public;

Brightpoint's Dinks, Drinks & Donate; 5-9 p.m., July 21, Evergreen Racquet Club, 3203 E. Washington St., Bloomington; pickleball open play; registration required; $50; includes t-shirt, sandwich and adult beverage.

