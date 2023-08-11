Antique Show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 12, Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; $7 admission.

Bright Star; 7:30-10 p.m.; Aug. 11, Westbrook Auditorium in Presser Hall, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 N. Park St., Bloomington; 309-808-8558; $5 to $25; Prairie Fire Theatre is thrilled to be the first theater to bring “Bright Star” to the Bloomington-Normal stage. An outstanding cast will perform this original work by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell; https://go.evvnt.com/1834010-0.

Normal Lions Club Food Drive; 10-11:30 a.m.; Aug. 12, Center for Hope Food Pantry, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington; (970) 326-7552; The Normal Lions Club sponsors a quarterly food drive to benefit the Food Pantry at the Center for Hope;

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m.; Aug. 12, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Bright Star; 7:30-10 p.m.; Aug. 12, Westbrook Auditorium in Presser Hall, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 N. Park St., Bloomington; 309-808-8558; $5 to $25; Prairie Fire Theatre is thrilled to be the first theater to bring “Bright Star” to the Bloomington-Normal stage. An outstanding cast will perform this original work by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell; https://go.evvnt.com/1834012-0.

Miller Park Zoo's Twilight Mini Golf; 8-10 p.m.; Aug. 12, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Last chance to play Miller Park Zoo’s mini golf at night for the year!; https://go.evvnt.com/1834960-0.

Back to School Bash at Holiday Pool; 12-6:30 p.m.; Aug. 13, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Slide over to Holiday Pool to enjoy fun activities we have planned for you!; https://go.evvnt.com/1695677-0.

Bright Star; 3-5:30 p.m.; Aug. 13, Westbrook Auditorium in Presser Hall, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1210 N. Park St., Bloomington; 309-808-8558; $5 to $25; Prairie Fire Theatre is thrilled to be the first theater to bring “Bright Star” to the Bloomington-Normal stage. An outstanding cast will perform this original work by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell; https://go.evvnt.com/1834014-0.

Boy Scouts Bloomington Golf Classic; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Aug. 14, Bloomington Country Club, 605 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; 309-673-6136; Scramble to support Scouting in the Bloomington-Normal area and throughout Central Illinois!; https://go.evvnt.com/1880089-0.

Ryan Williams ELVIS Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 18, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.