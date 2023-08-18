The Tucked In T's; 6:30-9 p.m., Aug. 19, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Ryan Williams ELVIS Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 18, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Bookstore Romance Day at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Aug. 19, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Bookstore Romance Day at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1687769-0.

AxelStrong Benefit 2023 - A Groovy Good Time; 1-6 p.m.; Aug. 19, Dooley Park, Downs; 309-706-9715; Open to the public family fundraiser for Axel Riordan to support his fight against Metachromatic Leukodystrophy; https://go.evvnt.com/1712132-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 2-3 p.m.; Aug. 19, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free, all-ages artmaking workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/1893480-0.

WestFest Block Party; 5-9 p.m.; Aug. 19, 724 W. Washington St., 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington; WestFest is back on Saturday, August 19th! Join us for the WBRP annual block party from 5pm-9pm along Allin Street between Washington and Front St.;

The Tucked In T's; 6:30-9 p.m.; Aug. 19, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Free Ice Breaker Open Skate Festival; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Aug. 20, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Open skate with Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1879616-0.

Inside Out Free Arts Festival; 12-3 p.m.; Aug. 20, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1677025-0.

Joe McCauley Art Gallery presents: Albatross; 5 p.m.; Aug. 21, 1500 W. Raab Road, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal; "Joe McCauley Gallery is pleased to present 'Albatross' from August 21st through October 3rd, 2023, with a closing reception on October 3rd.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 21, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1848209-0.

Artist Lecture: Dianna Frid; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 23, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Lecture by exhibiting artist Dianna Frid; https://go.evvnt.com/1893488-0.

2023 Farm to Table(aux) benefiting Futures Unlimited; 6-10 p.m.; Aug. 24, 26521 E. 2200 N. Road, 26521 E. 2200 N. Road, Emington; 815-842-1122; $100; A night of fun and entertainment with local chefs, farmers, artisans, wineries and craft breweries; https://go.evvnt.com/1505259-0.

School Spirit Night Open Skate at the Bloomington Ice Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; Aug. 25, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; family fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1698667-0.