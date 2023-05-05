Annual Hudson IL Community Wide Garage Sale - Fri & Sat; 7 a.m.- May 6, 5 p.m.; May 5, Hudson; 309-485-5940; 2023 Annual Village of Hudson Illinois Community-Wide Garage Sale - Over 50 Single and Multi-Family Garage Sales - Hudson Lions Club BBQ Pork Chop Sandwiches at the Methodist Church; https://go.evvnt.com/1678065-0.

May First Friday Artist Pop-Up Shop with Noble Stabbings & Bens Wartz at Bobzbay Books; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; May 5, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; May First Friday Artist Pop-Up Shop with Noble Stabbings & Bens Wartz at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1685070-0.

First Friday Boardgame Night: Zombicide Black Plague; 6-10 p.m.; May 5, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; $5; Join fans of Zombicide every 1st Friday of the month in playing this zombie-filled cooperative game; https://go.evvnt.com/1704406-0.

Rockin Terry Lee; 7 p.m., May 5, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $15 per seat Jerry Lee Lewis Style; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Olympia FFA Plant Sale; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., May 6 and 13, Olympia High School Green House.

Local Author Sam Moe Poetry Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-noon; May 6, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Local Author Sam Moe Poetry Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1685084-0.

Patton Cabin Open House; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; May 6, John Patton Log Cabin, 810 N. Cherry St., Lexington; The cabin will be open for tours and activities.

Pollinators Rock! at Miller Park Zoo; 12-3 p.m.; May 6, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; Come out and learn about the importance of persevering our local pollinators and endangered plant species from our area; https://go.evvnt.com/1484435-0.

Open Mic Poetry at Bobzbay Books; 3:30-5 p.m.; May 6, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Reading of original poetry, favorite poems, short stories, freestyle raps, etc all welcome. No sign-ups required!

Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival; 4-10 p.m.; May 6, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-665-0033; There’s no better way to spend a May afternoon than with savory barbeque, delicious drinks, and classic cars while listening to live music in Downtown Bloomington!; https://go.evvnt.com/1699987-0.

Tiki Twins; 6:30-9 p.m.; May 6, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge

Epic Ending, Illinois Symphony Orchestra; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; May 6, Center for the Performing Arts, 351 S. School St., Normal; 217-522-2838; $5 to $63; Explore epics, made in America!; https://go.evvnt.com/1637761-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; May 8, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a

Marginalized Genders (MaGe) Magic the Gathering Casual Commander Night; 6-10 p.m.; May 9, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; $5; This is a new player friendly Magic the Gathering Commander Night for players who identify as being part of a marginalized gender; https://go.evvnt.com/1704387-0.

Bloomington Kiwanis Mother's Day Flower Sale; 9 a.m.- May 13, 2 p.m.; May 10, Shoppes At College Hills, 314 Towanda Ave., Normal; 309-287-1250; The Bloomington Kiwanis Club will host its annual Flower Sale featuring ready-to-plant annuals, hanging baskets and potted plants, as well as a good selection of vegetable seedlings; https://go.evvnt.com/1699996-0.

Learn To Paint Miniatures: Boo the Space Hamster; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; May 10, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; $25; Join Jessica during paint club to learn how to paint this month's figure; https://go.evvnt.com/1704397-0.

Heartland Community College Film Festival; 5-9 p.m.; May 11, 1500 W. Raab Road, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal; The Heartland Film Festival is back for another year to showcase the work of current and former students of HCC!; https://go.evvnt.com/1649587-0.

PREVIEW: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; May 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Free; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to present the clever and inventive play: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; https://go.evvnt.com/1694577-1.

CPT Presents: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; May 12, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to present the clever and inventive play: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; https://go.evvnt.com/1694578-0.