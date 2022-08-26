 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Bloomington Ice Center School Spirit Night Open Skate - Sponsored by MetroNet; 6:30-8 p.m.; Aug. 26, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; family fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1168512-0.

Outdoor Movie Night - Back to the Future; 8:30-10 p.m.; Aug. 26, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal; We are excited to announce MOVIE NIGHT @ Connie Link with, "Back to the Future"!; https://go.evvnt.com/1286130-0.

Get Your 6.6 on Route 66!; 8 a.m.-noon; Aug. 27, Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup Farm, Funks Grove Township; 508-633-4323; The 9th annual Get Your 6.6 on Route 66 run/walk is on August 27th! Participants travel from Funks Grove to McLean on the Mother Road and enjoy food and drinks on the McLean village square at the end; https://go.evvnt.com/1256758-0.

Hill of A Race Obstacle Run; 9 a.m.-noon; Aug. 27, Ewing Park ll, 1001 Ethel Parkway, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; This ages 7+ race is the ultimate outdoor fitness challenge with a course set up for recreational enthusiasts as well as competitive racers; https://go.evvnt.com/1169198-0.

Sweet Corn Circus; 10 a.m.- Aug. 28, 5 p.m.; Aug. 27, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; The Sweet Corn Circus celebrates the agricultural and circus roots of Bloomington-Normal!; https://go.evvnt.com/1286138-0.

Twang; 6:30-9 p.m., Aug. 27, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Music at the Mansion; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 28, Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal; 309-828-6297; FUNDMC at Broadview Mansion!; https://go.evvnt.com/1272766-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 29, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1188614-0.

Zero Waste Class; 5:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 31, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave., Normal; class by Linda Stroh; 309-728-2021.

LIVE @ Uptown Circle with Denise La Grassa; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; The Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department produces a live music series of evening concerts at Uptown Circle from late spring into early fall. All performances are free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/1286146-0.

LIVE @ Connie Link with Joe Stamm Band; 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal; Connie Link Amphitheatre is a unique outdoor venue that hosts a variety of live music, theatre, performing arts and children's programming presented by the Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department; https://go.evvnt.com/1286170-0.

Steel Magnolias - Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 1, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Free; Community Players Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, sponsored by Fox & Hounds Salon and Day Spa; https://go.evvnt.com/1271257-0.

Miller Park Zoo American Red Cross Blood Drive; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sept. 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Free DAY OF Zoo Admission Certificate for all presenting donors!; https://go.evvnt.com/1288043-0.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 1-2 p.m.; Sept. 2, 1607 Visa Drive suite 5, 1607 Visa Drive, Normal; 800-272-0074; Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Cortese Food & Ankle clinic with Dr. Steve Yeschek.

First Friday at Threshold to Hope: Ask the Artist; 5-8 p.m.; Sept. 2, Creativity Center, 107 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington; 309-825-4713; Visit our gallery/studio and ask our artists who specialize in various art mediums and where they find inspiration. Discover techniques artists use and get inspired!; https://go.evvnt.com/1296028-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 6-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 2, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; This artmaking workshop, led by University Galleries staff, will be inspired by work included in artist Jess T. Dugan’s solo exhibition, “I want you to know my story.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1264221-0.

Missy Dunaway; 7 p.m., Sept. 2; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Steel Magnolias at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 2, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, sponsored by Fox & Hounds Salon and Day Spa; https://go.evvnt.com/1271251-0.

Village of Ellsworth 150th + 1 Anniversary Celebration; Sept. 2-5; Garage Sales all 4 days. Fri-Sun:  Food, Craft/Business/Flea Market vendors.  Saturday:  Church breakfast, Kids’ Zone with knocker ball, giant obstacle slide and many other inflatables, carnival games, Zoo Lady face painting and balloons, Kids’ Place Sensory Museum, Bookmobile. Sunday:  Community Church Worship, Memorial Plaque Service, Humane Society Display, Car Show. Monday: Flag Raising Ceremony, Parade, Chicken & Fish Dinner with Live Music, Cake Walk. See Facebook: Ellsworth Special Events Page for times. 

