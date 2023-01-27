 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

The Proving Ground file

Lauren Schrad, 32, of Bloomington, traverses a bouldering course earlier this month at The Proving Ground in Normal. The Proving Ground will host an  Introduction to Rock Climbing session on Sunday, Jan. 29.

 BRENDAN DNEISON PHOTOS, THE PANTAGRAPH

Drop-In Artmaking Workshop; 6-10 p.m.; Jan. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; All ages art making workshop, inspired by University Galleries’ exhibition “Wolf’s Clothing: Imagism from the Collection.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1502667-0.

“Promises, Promises”; 5:30 p.m., Jan. 27 and Feb. 3; 7 p.m., Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, Eureka College Performing Arts, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka; free.

Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1-2 p.m.; Jan. 28, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Exhibition tour and artmaking workshop for kids, inspired by University Galleries’ exhibition “Wolf’s Clothing: Imagism from the Collection.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1502647-0.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m.; Jan. 28, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 28, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $23; An all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits; https://go.evvnt.com/1379662-0.

Introduction to Rock Climbing; 1-2:30 p.m.; Jan. 29, The Proving Ground Bouldering Gym, 1503 E. College Ave., Normal; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1475027-0.

Paint with Me—Winter with Bloomington Parks & Recreation; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Jan. 29, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Ages 5-12 with an Adult; https://go.evvnt.com/1482598-0.

Poet Presentation/Discussion: Jason Sommer; 2 p.m., Jan. 29, Normal Public Library Community Room, 206 W. College Ave., Normal.

Artist Lecture: Anna Von Mertens; 4-5 p.m.; Jan. 31, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Anna Von Mertens, whose exhibition “Glass,Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World” is on view, will give a lecture at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/1502751-0.

Artist Reception: Anna Von Mertens; 5-6 p.m.; Jan. 31, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Anna von Mertens, whose exhibition “Glass,Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World” is on view, will be present for a post-lecture reception at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/1502759-0.

Tour de Chocolat; 5-8 p.m.; Feb. 3, Downtown Bloomington—200 W Front Street—Southside, Bloomington; 309-434-2295; Tour de Chocolat is back in Downtown Bloomington to bring a fun night of chocolate, shopping, art, music and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/1505405-0.

Local Author Tate Lewis-Carroll Poetry Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; On Friday, February 3rd Bobzbay Books is excited to host local author Tate Lewis-Carroll for a book signing of his latest book of poetry “What’s Left”!;

Mike Porter and Marsha Banning; 7 p.m., Feb. 3, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

