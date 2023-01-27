Calendar briefs

Drop-In Artmaking Workshop; 6-10 p.m.; Jan. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; All ages art making workshop, inspired by University Galleries’ exhibition “Wolf’s Clothing: Imagism from the Collection.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1502667-0.

“Promises, Promises”; 5:30 p.m., Jan. 27 and Feb. 3; 7 p.m., Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, Eureka College Performing Arts, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka; free.

Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1-2 p.m.; Jan. 28, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Exhibition tour and artmaking workshop for kids, inspired by University Galleries’ exhibition “Wolf’s Clothing: Imagism from the Collection.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1502647-0.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m.; Jan. 28, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 28, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $23; An all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits; https://go.evvnt.com/1379662-0.

Introduction to Rock Climbing; 1-2:30 p.m.; Jan. 29, The Proving Ground Bouldering Gym, 1503 E. College Ave., Normal; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1475027-0.

Paint with Me—Winter with Bloomington Parks & Recreation; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Jan. 29, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Ages 5-12 with an Adult; https://go.evvnt.com/1482598-0.

Poet Presentation/Discussion: Jason Sommer; 2 p.m., Jan. 29, Normal Public Library Community Room, 206 W. College Ave., Normal.

Artist Lecture: Anna Von Mertens; 4-5 p.m.; Jan. 31, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Anna Von Mertens, whose exhibition “Glass,Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World” is on view, will give a lecture at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/1502751-0.

Artist Reception: Anna Von Mertens; 5-6 p.m.; Jan. 31, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Anna von Mertens, whose exhibition “Glass,Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World” is on view, will be present for a post-lecture reception at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/1502759-0.

Tour de Chocolat; 5-8 p.m.; Feb. 3, Downtown Bloomington—200 W Front Street—Southside, Bloomington; 309-434-2295; Tour de Chocolat is back in Downtown Bloomington to bring a fun night of chocolate, shopping, art, music and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/1505405-0.

Local Author Tate Lewis-Carroll Poetry Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; On Friday, February 3rd Bobzbay Books is excited to host local author Tate Lewis-Carroll for a book signing of his latest book of poetry “What’s Left”!;

Mike Porter and Marsha Banning; 7 p.m., Feb. 3, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.