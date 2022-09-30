Calendar briefs

ISU Family Weekend Exhibition Tours; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 30, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; ISU families visiting for the weekend are encouraged to join University Galleries staff for tours of our current exhibitions; https://go.evvnt.com/1264185-0.

HCE Attic Treasure Sales; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 1, Interstate Center, Mini Expo Building, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

Art Around You: Exhibition Tour and Workshop; 1-2:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; Exhibition tour and artmaking workshop for Jess T. Dugan’s exhibition “I want you to know my story.” The event is put on collaboratively with the Children’s Discovery Museum and is for kids age 7-10; https://go.evvnt.com/1264300-0.

Candlelight Prayer Vigil for Ukraine; 6 p.m., Oct. 4, Lexington Community Center, 207 W. Main St., downtown Lexington.

FlatCon Game Faire; 2 p.m.- Oct. 9, 5 p.m.; Oct. 7, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

BOOgala; 5-10 p.m.; Oct. 7, Downtown Bloomington - 200 W. Front St. - Northside, Bloomington; 309-299-0205; Join the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees and the City of Bloomington as we team up for a frighteningly fun beer festival! Brüegala is back and bigger than ever with a new theme for the Halloween season; https://go.evvnt.com/1296600-0.

Tiempo Libre; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Oct. 7, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $10; The three-time Grammy-nominated Afro-Caribbean music group TIEMPO LIBRE is one of the hottest Latin bands today; https://go.evvnt.com/1341765-0.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Oct. 7-8, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; donations accepted; 815-692-4210.

Janet Durham; 7 p.m., Oct. 7; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.