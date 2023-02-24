Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Feb. 24, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Admission to the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1538203-0.

Drawing Workshop for Adults; 2-3 p.m.; Feb. 24, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for adults; https://go.evvnt.com/1534158-0.

Friday Nite Fish Fry; 5:30-7 p.m., Feb. 24, The Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Council 574, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; fish and shrimp, grilled cheese meal or sandwich also available.

2023 Official Spring Home Show; Feb. 24-26, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW. Jefferson Ave., Peoria; $3-$7.

Bloomington Kiwanis Day of Pancakes; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Feb. 25, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-287-1250; $10; Bloomington Kiwanis hosts Day of Pancakes, annually serving pancakes and sausage to over 3,000 people; https://go.evvnt.com/1507143-0.

David Davis Mansion New Volunteer Informational Meeting; 9-11 a.m.; Feb. 25, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; 309-828-1084; If you enjoy history and talking to others, consider volunteering at the David Davis Mansion as a tour guide!; https://go.evvnt.com/1545716-0.

Fundraiser for Mikah Martin; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 25, Hilltop Club, Mt. Pulaski; porkchop sandwich, chips and cookie $10.

Drop-In Artmaking Workshop; 2-3 p.m.; Feb. 25, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; All ages art making workshop, inspired by University Galleries' exhibition "Glass, Metal, Thread: Building Our Observable World."; https://go.evvnt.com/1502812-0.

Try Hockey For Free Day at the Bloomington Ice Center; 4:20-5:10 p.m.; Feb. 25, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1498844-0.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m.; Feb. 25, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Biscuits N Gravy Band; 7-10 p.m.; Feb. 25, THE STATION SALOON, 1611 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; Open to the public. No cover!; https://go.evvnt.com/1334718-0.

Introduction to Rock Climbing; 1-2:30 p.m.; Feb. 26, The Proving Ground Bouldering Gym, 1503 E. College Ave., Normal; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1475029-0.

FSCP Meeting; 6:30 p.m., Feb. 28, Normal West High School, 501 N. Parkside Road, Normal; Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County; Wildcat Walk About-See What's New in the FCS Department" presented by Teri Wilson, FCS teacher.

Artist Lecture: Avantika Bawa; 12-1 p.m.; March 2, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Avantika Bawa, whose exhibition "simplenothingsimplesomething" is on view, will give a lecture at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/1502853-0.

Artist Reception: Avantika Bawa; 4-5 p.m.; March 2, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Avantika Bawa, whose exhibition "simplenothingsimplesomething" is on view, will be present for a reception at University Galleries; https://go.evvnt.com/1502870-0.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; March 3, 1607 Visa Drive, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite5B, Normal; 800-272-0074; FREE Elks Children's Podiatry Clinic in Normal, IL Friday March 3, 2023 Make an Appointment today for this Free Children's Clinic!;

March First Friday- Shamrock & Roll; 5-8 p.m.; March 3, Downtown Bloomington - 200 W Front Street - Southside, Bloomington; 309-434-2295; Get into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day with our March First Friday by shopping, dining, and enjoying everything Downtown Bloomington has to offer!; https://go.evvnt.com/1555514-0.

All-Ages Drawing Workshop; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; March 3, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free drop-in drawing workshop for all ages; https://go.evvnt.com/1534190-0.

Friday Nite Fish Fry; 5:30-7 p.m., March 3, The Bloomington Knights of Columbus, Council 574, 1706 R T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; fish and shrimp, grilled cheese meal or sandwich also available.

Missy Vail Frakes; 7 p.m., March 3, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.