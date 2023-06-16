Not In Our School Juneteenth event; 6:30-8 p.m., June 16, The Coffeehouse & Deli, 114 E. Beaufort St., Normal.

Hawaiian Luau Bash - Kids Night Out; 6:30-9 p.m.; June 16, Anderson Aquatic Center, 100 S. Maple St., Normal; $30; Parents, take a night off while your little ones enjoy a private, supervised kids-only pool party at Anderson Aquatic Center; https://go.evvnt.com/1659751-0.

Missy Dunaway; 7 p.m., June 16, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Food Bank Flyer, a Fundraiser Bicycle Ride for Midwest Food Bank; 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; June 17, Midwest Food Bank - Bloomington/Normal Division, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal; Enjoy a bicycle ride through beautiful central Illinois countryside with lake views, timber, small towns and open fields. 100% of money collected goes to Midwest Food Bank; https://go.evvnt.com/1669577-0.

Family Color Run; 8:30-10 a.m.; June 17, 201 W. Broadway St., 201 W. Broadway St., Streator; 815-257-1510; $25; Join the fun at the Safe Journeys Family Color Run for all ages in Streator on Saturday, June 17 at 8:30am. Sign up today to walk/run and have fun for a good cause!; https://go.evvnt.com/1724992-0.

MIOpera at Bobzbay Books (Pirates of Penzance Event); 10-11:30 a.m.; June 17, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; MIOpera at Bobzbay Books (Pirates of Penzance Event); https://go.evvnt.com/1732598-0.

Eureka Market hosted by EBA; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 17, courthouse lawn; vendors, crafts, art, music and more.

Spanish-American War Encampment; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 17, Illinois State Military Museum, 1301 N. MacArthur Blvd., Springfield.

Lavender and Lemons Tour of Kitchens; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; June 17, Bloomington-Normal, IL, McLean County; $20; A tour of 8 beautiful kitchens in Bloomington-Normal representing a variety of sizes, styles, and budgets. The tour includes both indoor and outdoor kitchens. A perfect friends or family outing; https://go.evvnt.com/1758682-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; June 17, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free all-ages artmaking workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/1732352-0.

Local Author Emily Buhrow Book Signing (From Ruff to Riches) at Bobzbay Books; 1-3 p.m.; June 17, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Local Author Emily Buhrow Book Signing (From Ruff to Riches) at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1732601-0.

JMT; 6:30-9 p.m.; June 17, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Free Lunchtime Concerts in Withers Park; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; June 21, Withers Park, East Washington Street, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1676888-0.

Free Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m.; June 22, Franklin Park, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Concert!; https://go.evvnt.com/1677051-0.

Camp Lost Garden; June 23-25, Monticello-area park.

Make Music Normal; 1 p.m.- June 24, 10 p.m.; June 23, uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Make Music Normal is an all-ages, free-to-attend festival taking place annually in uptown Normal.