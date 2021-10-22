Calendar briefs

Miller Park Zoo's Spooktacular - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 5-8 p.m.; Oct. 22, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; (309) 434-2260; $8; Halloween Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/922007-0.

MCCA Night: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Oct. 22, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we take on UNI for MCCA Night!; https://go.evvnt.com/866935-0.

Letitia Green Stevenson Chapter, NSDAR Lineage Workshop; 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Oct. 23, Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington; Lineage Workshop focuses on the Revolutionary War Ancestry.

WBRP 2021 Harvest Fest; 1-4 p.m.; Oct. 23, W. Bloomington Revitalization Project/Tool Library, 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington; 309-275-0258; The West Bloomington Revitalization Project volunteers host the 2021 West Side Harvest Fest; https://go.evvnt.com/917677-0.

Miller Park Zoo's Spooktacular - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 5-8 p.m.; Oct. 23, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; $8; Halloween Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/922011-0.

Sustainability Night: Redbird Volleyball; 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 23, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Drake!; https://go.evvnt.com/866939-0.

The Inaugural Croptober with Higher Harvest; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Oct. 24, Higher Harvest, 1717 Room T Dunn Drive, Bloomington; (309) 524-6175; The event will have food, vendors, local breeders, raffles, giveaways, class signups and live glass blowing. Please see the attached flyer for more information; https://go.evvnt.com/910503-0.

Miller Park Zoo's Spooktacular - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 12-3 p.m.; Oct. 24, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; $8; Halloween Fun!;

Trunk or Treat; 4-5:30 p.m.; Oct. 24, Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal; 309-452-4479; Bring your family dressed for trick or treating to our parking lot and walk through a lot filled with decorated "trunks" to get lots of treats!; https://go.evvnt.com/895406-0.

FCSP of McLean County Meeting; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Oct. 26, Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, 120 Krispy Kreme Drive, Bloomington; The Family and Consumer Sciences Professionals of McLean County meeting; https://go.evvnt.com/917065-0.

The Hands All Around Quilt Guild of Central Illinois Annual Quilt Show; 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; 309-838-8730; $10; This year's theme is "No UFO's Left Behind!" Admission fee is $10 for 13 and up, $1 ages 6-12, and 5 and under free. Parking is also free. There will be over 200 quilts on display for sale; https://go.evvnt.com/908705-0.

Freaky Friday Fright Night Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 29, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; $6; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/862310-0.