Calendar briefs

McLean County Republicans Day at the Corn Crib; 6-9 p.m.; July 22, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal; $6; Join the McLean County Republicans for an evening of good fun at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal on Friday, July 22, at 6:00 pm; https://go.evvnt.com/1233665-0.

Matilda the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; July 22, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159989-0.

Strong As AX Benefit & Awareness Event; 1-4 p.m.; July 23, Windjammer Lounge, 2303 Stern Drive, Bloomington; 309-706-9715; A benefit & awareness event for local 4yr old Axel Riordan who is battling life with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy. Join us for food, auction items, music & MLD education at this family friendly event!; https://go.evvnt.com/1159777-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Student Concert; 3 p.m., July 23, Westbrook Auditorium, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; free and open to the public.

Miller Park Zoo Junior Zookeeper 50th Anniversary Celebration; 5-8:30 p.m.; July 23, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Join us to celebrate 50 years of creating education leaders through the Miller Park Zoo Junior Zookeeper Program; https://go.evvnt.com/1234585-0.

West Fest; 5-9 p.m.; July 23, W. Bloomington Revitalization Project/Tool Library, 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington; 309-838-8499; Annual Celebration of West Bloomington hosted by the West Bloomington Revitalization Project (WBRP); https://go.evvnt.com/1233419-0.

Night for Sight; 5:30-9:30 p.m.; July 23, Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E. 800 N. Road, Downs; 312-469-5517; $100; Fundraiser to support Eversight, Illinois' only eye bank; https://go.evvnt.com/1039993-0.

Chris Stevens; blues, classic rock, pop; 6:30-9 p.m., July 23, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Matilda the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; July 23, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159990-0.

32nd Annual Summer Coin Show; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 24, Northfield Center I, 3210 Northfield Drive, Springfield; admission $1; members & children under 16 free; early bird admission $20 7-9 a.m.; 70 dealer tables; U.S. and Foreign Coins; Ancient & Modern Coins; Gold & Silver Bullion; State Quarters; and paper money; Contact Michael.Ripka13@comcast.net.

Matilda the Musical; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; July 24, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159991-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty Concert 3; 3-5 p.m.; July 24, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-706-5828; Come join us at ILCMF's third concert this summer. This Faculty concert is Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m. All performances are in Westbrook Auditorium, Illinois Wesleyan University.

Brass Band of Central Illinois; 4-6 p.m.; July 24, Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal; 309-828-6297; Join us on the lawn of Broadview Mansion for a free concert brought to you by the Brass Band of Central Illinois!; https://go.evvnt.com/1224463-0.

MWPL: FC Diablos vs Steel City FC; 6:45-9 p.m.; July 24, Fred Carlton Field, 1202 E. Locust St., Bloomington; $7; MWPL: FC Diablos vs Steel City FC; https://go.evvnt.com/1149625-0.

Disability Pride Parade; 10 a.m., July 25, Main St., downtown Bloomington.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; July 25, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1187922-0.

Marcfirst Ice Cream Social; 12:30-1:30 p.m., July 27, Marcfirst, 1606 Hunt Drive, Normal; Carl's Ice Cream.

PWMC Casino Night; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; July 28, Hancock Stadium, N Main Street North Main Street, Normal; 309-706-5828; $20; All are welcome to join the Professional Women of McLean County at our annual Casino Night! We're playing for fun and prizes and all money raised directly supports our scholarship programs!; https://go.evvnt.com/1241191-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Student Concert; 7:30 p.m., July 28, Westbrook Auditorium, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; free and open to the public.

Matilda the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; July 28, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159992-0.

Health & Resource Fair; 2-5 p.m., July 29, Moyer District Library, 618 Sangamon Ave., Gibson City; hosted by the Ford County Health Department; free food bags, free books, COVID-10 vaccines, car seat checks, Narcan kits, prescription medication take back, developmental screenings for children up to age 5 and more; free and open to the public; 217-379-9281.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Student/Faculty Concert Concert 4 Sponsored by Heritage Health; 7:30-9 p.m.; July 29, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-556-3547; Come join us at ILCMF's fourth concert this summer. This Faculty/Student concert is Friday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. All performances are in Westbrook Auditorium, Illinois Wesleyan University.

Matilda the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; July 29, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159993-0.