 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 6-7 p.m.; July 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Art-Making Workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/1159368-0.

Tiki Twins; classic rock, blues, boogie, rockabilly; 6:30-9 p.m., July 2, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Celebrate America!; 7 p.m.- July 3, 7 p.m.; July 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Celebrate America! has been a beloved Central Illinois Fourth of July tradition; https://go.evvnt.com/1194716-0.

Chenoa Women's Club Ice Cream Social; 5-8 p.m.; July 3, Chenoa; 309-830-9856; Chenoa Women's Club Ice Cream Social July 3rd from 5-8pm. Ice Cream and homemade desserts. Proceeds benefit Chenoa 4th of July Celebration;

 4th of July City of Bloomington Miller Park Classic Car Cruise Celebration! - Sponsored by MetroNet; 3-7 p.m.; July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; 4th of July City of Bloomington Miller Park Classic Car Cruise Celebration - Sponsored by MetroNet In collaboration with Mid State Cruisers; https://go.evvnt.com/1129377-0.

Nomad Theatre Presents The Patio Plays; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; July 8, Bloomington-Normal, IL, Your Patio, Bloomington; $25; It's plays performed on your patio! Be a part of a unique theatrical experience unlike anything else in Bloomington-Normal; https://go.evvnt.com/1205672-0.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News