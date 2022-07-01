Calendar briefs

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 6-7 p.m.; July 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Art-Making Workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/1159368-0.
Tiki Twins; classic rock, blues, boogie, rockabilly; 6:30-9 p.m., July 2, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.
Celebrate America!; 7 p.m.- July 3, 7 p.m.; July 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Celebrate America! has been a beloved Central Illinois Fourth of July tradition; https://go.evvnt.com/1194716-0.
Chenoa Women's Club Ice Cream Social; 5-8 p.m.; July 3, Chenoa; 309-830-9856; Chenoa Women's Club Ice Cream Social July 3rd from 5-8pm. Ice Cream and homemade desserts. Proceeds benefit Chenoa 4th of July Celebration;
4th of July City of Bloomington Miller Park Classic Car Cruise Celebration! - Sponsored by MetroNet; 3-7 p.m.; July 4, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; 4th of July City of Bloomington Miller Park Classic Car Cruise Celebration - Sponsored by MetroNet In collaboration with Mid State Cruisers; https://go.evvnt.com/1129377-0.
Nomad Theatre Presents The Patio Plays; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; July 8, Bloomington-Normal, IL, Your Patio, Bloomington; $25; It's plays performed on your patio! Be a part of a unique theatrical experience unlike anything else in Bloomington-Normal; https://go.evvnt.com/1205672-0.