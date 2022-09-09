Calendar briefs

37th Annual Kenney Fall Festival; 5:30-9 p.m., Sept. 9 and 7 a.m.- 9 p.m., Sept. 10, downtown Kenney.

LIVE @ Connie Link with Dan Hubbard (Full Band); 7-8:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal; Connie Link Amphitheatre is a unique outdoor venue that hosts a variety of live music, theatre, performing arts and children's programming presented by the Town of Normal Cultural Arts Department; https://go.evvnt.com/1286194-0.

Steel Magnolias at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 9, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, sponsored by Fox & Hounds Salon and Day Spa; https://go.evvnt.com/1271254-0.

"Suddenly Last Summer"; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 9-10, 15-16; Sept. 11 and 17 at 2:30 p.m., Heartland Theatre Company, 1110 Douglas, in the Normal Community Activity Center.

MORE THAN PINK Walk; 9 a.m., Sept. 10, State Farm Corporate Campus South; sponsored by Susan G. Komen.

Day of the Dozer; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 10, 1106 Interstate Drive, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; 309-828-3406; $6; On Saturday, September 10th, kids will get the experience of a lifetime . . a chance to see and ride heavy construction and farming equipment!; https://go.evvnt.com/1316079-0.

Dominy Memorial Library “Author and Luncheon”; 12-1 p.m.; Sept. 10, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; $6; Dominy Memorial Library “Author and Luncheon” welcomes local author D.E. Malone in the White Community Room on Saturday, September 10th at noon; https://go.evvnt.com/1303555-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-1:30 p.m.; Sept. 10, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; This artmaking workshop, led by University Galleries staff, will be inspired by work included in artist Jess T. Dugan’s solo exhibition, “I want you to know my story.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1264230-0.

BN Nuts Festival sponsored by BEER NUTS; 1-10 p.m.; Sept. 10, The Stable Music Hall and Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington; 309-665-0033; Mark your calendars for this free, family-oriented festival featuring nut-inspired food and beverage tastings, chef demos, vendor market, live music, kids zone, & more!; https://go.evvnt.com/1188686-0.

Twin City Cruisers; 5-8:30 p.m., Sept. 10, Towanda Plaza, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington; free admission, theme green, yellow, gold.

The Tucked In T's; 6:30-9 p.m., Sept.10, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Steel Magnolias at Community Players Theatre; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Sept. 10, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, sponsored by Fox & Hounds Salon and Day Spa; https://go.evvnt.com/1271255-0.

9/11 Remembrance Motorcycle Run; Sept. 11; 1 p.m., showtime, departing between 2 and 3 p.m., St. Vincent de Paul Society; across the street from Holy Trinity Catholic Church; going to Miller Park and back at the Firemen's Memorial; each bike must have a rider because each will have a flag, but all bikes are welcome; rain or shine.

Steel Magnolias at Community Players Theatre; 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Sept. 11, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, sponsored by Fox & Hounds Salon and Day Spa; https://go.evvnt.com/1271256-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Sept. 12, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1188615-0.

Livingston County Concert Association Performance; 7 p.m., Sept. 12, Pontiac Township High School auditorium, Pontiac; performing Jim Witter and Ian Tanner.

Jesus Christ Superstar Auditions; 7-10 p.m.; Sept. 12, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come audition for Jesus Christ Superstar at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1279610-0.

Jesus Christ Superstar Auditions; 7-10 p.m.; Sept. 13, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come audition for Jesus Christ Superstar at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1279611-0.

Miller Park Zoo Active Senior Tour; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Sept. 14, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Senior Tour at the Zoo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1167033-0.

Jesus Christ Superstar Auditions; 7-10 p.m.; Sept. 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come audition for Jesus Christ Superstar at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1279612-0.

Free Community Breakfast & Bingo!; 10-11:30 a.m.; Sept. 15, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free; Breakfast & Bingo!; https://go.evvnt.com/1152958-0.

Catalyst Ministries' Be A Catalyst Dinner Hosts USA TODAY's Woman of the Year on 9/15/22 in Heyworth; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Sept. 15, The Hesed House Venue, 3637 N. 1600 E. Road, Heyworth; $50; Catalyst Ministries Hosts USA TODAY's Woman of the Year Ashleigh S. Chapman for Annual Be A Catalyst Dinner at the Hesed House in Heyworth; https://go.evvnt.com/1271777-1.

FRIENDS OF WARNER LIBRARY USED BOOK SALE; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 16, Vespasian Warner Library, 310 N. Quincy St., Clinton; 217-935-5174; Used Book Sale to support Vespasian Warner Library;

Educator Workshop; 6-7 p.m.; Sept. 16, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; Join University Galleries staff for an educator workshop inspired by Jess T. Dugan’s exhibition, “I want you to know my story.”; https://go.evvnt.com/1264266-0.

Hee Haw Tribute Show with Marcia Shelton; 7 p.m., Sept. 16; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.