Calendar briefs

Glorious Garden Festival; 1 p.m.- July 16, 3 p.m.; July 15, David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; (309) 828-1084; $18; Join us for the 26th Annual GLORIOUS GARDEN FESTIVAL - all events start at the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington and then visit 9 beautiful, inspired private gardens in the community; https://go.evvnt.com/1142722-0.

Nomad Theatre Presents The Patio Plays; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; July 15, Bloomington-Normal, IL, Your Patio, Bloomington; $25; It's plays performed on your patio! Be a part of a unique theatrical experience unlike anything else in Bloomington-Normal; https://go.evvnt.com/1205675-0.

Rosemary Mathias; 7 p.m., July 15, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Matilda the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; July 15, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159985-0.

Village of Downs Freedom 5k; 8-11 a.m.; July 16, Tri-Valley Middle School, 505 E. Washington St., Downs; $30; Timed 5k, Untimed 1 mile walk & Kids Fun Run; https://go.evvnt.com/1173571-0.

Promenade and Picnic; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 16, Franklin Park, 302 E. Chestnut St., Bloomington; dress-up, dancing, games, demonstrations, awards and more; bring your own picnic or register for Hy-Vee picnic package for $6.50 each; lemonade and tea provided; Contact Susan Lange at 309-750-8558 or more information on Facebook.

Open Cockpit Day; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., July 16, Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Carnival of Care; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., July 16, Mid Central Community Action's Back Parking Lot, Bloomington; food, games, prizes; in support of Mayors Manor.

All-ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; July 16, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Artmaking Workshop; https://go.evvnt.com/1159370-0.

Nomad Theatre Presents The Patio Plays; 4-8 p.m.; July 16, Bloomington-Normal, IL, Your Patio, Bloomington; $25; It's plays performed on your patio! Be a part of a unique theatrical experience unlike anything else in Bloomington-Normal; https://go.evvnt.com/1205676-0.

Open Mic Poetry; 4-5:30 p.m., July 16, Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington.

James Herr; acoustic folk rock; 6:30-9 p.m., July 16, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Dia de Familias with Conexiones Latinas de McClean County, Latinos en BloNo, and FC Diablos; 6:45-9 p.m.; July 16, Fred Carlton Field, 1202 E. Locust St., Bloomington; $7; MWPL: FC Diablos vs Iowa Raptors; https://go.evvnt.com/1149624-0.

Matilda the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; July 16, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159986-0.

Matilda the Musical; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; July 17, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159987-0.

Nomad Theatre Presents The Patio Plays; 4-8 p.m.; July 17, Bloomington-Normal, IL, Your Patio, Bloomington; $25; It's plays performed on your patio! Be a part of a unique theatrical experience unlike anything else in Bloomington-Normal; https://go.evvnt.com/1205677-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; July 18, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1187916-0.

Zero Waste Class; 6-8 p.m., July 20, Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal; $19 fee.

Matilda the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; July 21, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159988-0.

McLean County Republicans Day at the Corn Crib; 6-9 p.m.; July 22, The Corn Crib, 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal; $6; Join the McLean County Republicans for an evening of good fun at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal on Friday, July 22, at 6:00 pm; https://go.evvnt.com/1233665-0.

Matilda the Musical; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; July 22, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $10 to $20; Matilda the Musical opens Thursday, July 14th and runs three weekends in July (July 15-17, 21-24, & 28-31, 2022); https://go.evvnt.com/1159989-0.