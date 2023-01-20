Calendar briefs

Lexington American Legion Fundraiser; 6 a.m.-12 p.m., Jan. 21, Lexington School Cafeteria; sponsored by The Lexington American Legion Post 291.; $3-$5.

National Skating Month Open Skate at Bloomington Ice Center; 1-3 p.m.; Jan. 21, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; National Skating Month Open Skate; https://go.evvnt.com/1501389-0.

Black Excellence Through the Years; 2-4 p.m.; Jan. 21, McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-310-6451; Free; On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (JJBN) and the McLean County Museum of History will commemorate McLean County's Black History; https://go.evvnt.com/1487025-0.

David Berchtold; 6:30-9 p.m.; Jan. 21, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Comfort Food Makeover at Dominy Library; 6-7 p.m.; Jan. 24, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-692-3231; ‘Comfort Food Makeover’ presented by UofI Extension is Tuesday, January 24th from 6p-7p; https://go.evvnt.com/1484701-0.

FCSP Meeting; 6:30 p.m., Jan. 24, The Recipe Girls-A Gluten Free Bakery; Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County; presented by Drue Van Meter bakery owner.

Volunteer Round Up - Open House - (TWO SESSIONS); 10 a.m.-noon; Jan. 25, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Volunteering opportunities!; https://go.evvnt.com/1483930-0.

Drop-In Artmaking Workshop; 6-10 p.m.; Jan. 27, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; All ages art making workshop, inspired by University Galleries' exhibition "Wolf's Clothing: Imagism from the Collection."; https://go.evvnt.com/1502667-0.

"Promises, Promises"; 5:30 p.m., Jan. 27 and Feb. 3; 7 p.m., Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, Eureka College Performing Arts, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka; free.