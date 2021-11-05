 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Faculty Staff Appreciation Day: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 5, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Evansville!; https://go.evvnt.com/866947-0.

"Elf the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 5, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; https://go.evvnt.com/886507-0.

Terry Smith; 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Faculty Staff Appreciation Day: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 5, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Evansville!; https://go.evvnt.com/866947-0.

Webinar; 1 p.m., Nov. 6; McLean County Museum of history hosts German art historian Felix Fiedler via Zoom; free.

ISU Football vs. Northern Iowa; 12-4 p.m.; Nov. 6, Hancock Stadium, N Main Street North Main Street, Normal; 309-438-8000; $25; Welcome to Military Appreciation Day, thank you to all veterans for your service!; https://go.evvnt.com/847578-0.

Redbird Volleyball vs Indiana State; 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 6, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Indiana State!; https://go.evvnt.com/866959-0.

Dixie Flyers; 7 p.m., Nov. 6, Melvin Community Hall; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; adults $10, children 12 and under free; food served by the Melvin Christmas Decoration Fund; 217-388-2853.

"Elf the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 6, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20;  https://go.evvnt.com/888401-0.

Incredible Critters; Nov. 7, Starved Rock State Park, 2678 E. 875th Road, Oglesby, IL; Egyptian bats, sugar gliders and more; pre-register at starvedrock.org.

19th Annual Antique Tractor Plowing Bee; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 7, Minier; 309-303-3920; Location: 1/2 mile north of Minier on Minier Road. Come watch several area antique tractor owners demonstrate old-time plowing techniques. Public welcome. Lunch stand available; https://go.evvnt.com/927863-0.

"Elf the Musical"; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Nov. 7, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; https://go.evvnt.com/886509-0.

Agricultural Conservation Practices for Water Quality Improvements on the Mackinaw River; 7-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 9, McLean County; Learn how different agricultural practices have improved water quality within the Mackinaw River watershed, including grassed waterways and winter cover crops along with constructed wetlands; https://go.evvnt.com/904999-0.

Veterans Day at Miller Park Zoo — Sponsored by T-Mobile; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 11, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Veterans and their families receive free entry all day at the Zoo with valid ID; https://go.evvnt.com/924146-0.

Piper City Community Historical Society Meeting; 7 p.m., Nov. 11, Piper Community Building; honoring past and present military on Veterans Day; free; open to public.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 11, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933685-0.

Christmas in the Country; 9 a.m.- Nov. 13, 2 p.m.; Nov. 12, W. Twin Grove Christian Church, 14237 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington; 309-963-4138; Join us for our annual Christmas in the Country event to kick off the Christmas season! We will have a variety of vendors, handmade Christmas decor, and a bake sale!; https://go.evvnt.com/920438-0.

"Elf the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 12, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Based on the beloved Christmas movie; https://go.evvnt.com/888402-0.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Bloomington doctor indicted on 15 federal drug charges

Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News