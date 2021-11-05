Calendar briefs

Faculty Staff Appreciation Day: Redbird Volleyball; 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 5, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Evansville!; https://go.evvnt.com/866947-0.

"Elf the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 5, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; https://go.evvnt.com/886507-0.

Terry Smith; 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Webinar; 1 p.m., Nov. 6; McLean County Museum of history hosts German art historian Felix Fiedler via Zoom; free.

ISU Football vs. Northern Iowa; 12-4 p.m.; Nov. 6, Hancock Stadium, N Main Street North Main Street, Normal; 309-438-8000; $25; Welcome to Military Appreciation Day, thank you to all veterans for your service!; https://go.evvnt.com/847578-0.

Redbird Volleyball vs Indiana State; 6-9 p.m.; Nov. 6, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; (309) 438-8000; $10; Join us as we face Indiana State!; https://go.evvnt.com/866959-0.

Dixie Flyers; 7 p.m., Nov. 6, Melvin Community Hall; doors open at 5:30 p.m.; adults $10, children 12 and under free; food served by the Melvin Christmas Decoration Fund; 217-388-2853.

"Elf the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 6, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; https://go.evvnt.com/888401-0.

Incredible Critters; Nov. 7, Starved Rock State Park, 2678 E. 875th Road, Oglesby, IL; Egyptian bats, sugar gliders and more; pre-register at starvedrock.org.

19th Annual Antique Tractor Plowing Bee; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 7, Minier; 309-303-3920; Location: 1/2 mile north of Minier on Minier Road. Come watch several area antique tractor owners demonstrate old-time plowing techniques. Public welcome. Lunch stand available; https://go.evvnt.com/927863-0.

"Elf the Musical"; 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Nov. 7, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; https://go.evvnt.com/886509-0.

Agricultural Conservation Practices for Water Quality Improvements on the Mackinaw River; 7-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 9, McLean County; Learn how different agricultural practices have improved water quality within the Mackinaw River watershed, including grassed waterways and winter cover crops along with constructed wetlands; https://go.evvnt.com/904999-0.

Veterans Day at Miller Park Zoo — Sponsored by T-Mobile; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 11, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2250; Veterans and their families receive free entry all day at the Zoo with valid ID; https://go.evvnt.com/924146-0.

Piper City Community Historical Society Meeting; 7 p.m., Nov. 11, Piper Community Building; honoring past and present military on Veterans Day; free; open to public.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Nov. 11, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933685-0.

Christmas in the Country; 9 a.m.- Nov. 13, 2 p.m.; Nov. 12, W. Twin Grove Christian Church, 14237 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington; 309-963-4138; Join us for our annual Christmas in the Country event to kick off the Christmas season! We will have a variety of vendors, handmade Christmas decor, and a bake sale!; https://go.evvnt.com/920438-0.

"Elf the Musical"; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Nov. 12, 201 Robinhood Lane, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $20; Based on the beloved Christmas movie; https://go.evvnt.com/888402-0.