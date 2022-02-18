 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs Missouri State; 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 18, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/921070-0.

Walking with My Ancestors: Elmina Castle; 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 18, Kemp Recital Hall, Normal; Theatrical/music/dance performance about the experiences of enslaved African at former dungeons; https://go.evvnt.com/1009281-0.

Community Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Feb. 19, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; 815-692-4210; donations accepted.

Flora & Fauna; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Feb. 19, Second Pres, 404 N. Prairie St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; $21; Spring Celebration Performance with the Illinois Symphony Chamber Orcehstra; https://go.evvnt.com/981811-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs Southern Illinois; 2-4 p.m.; Feb. 20, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/921077-0.

"39 Counties" Film showing; 7-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 20, The Normal Theater, 209 W. N. St., Normal; 309-208-1120; Before the November 2020 election, former US Congressman toured all 39 county seats in his former district, encouraging common American values and asking people to come together; https://go.evvnt.com/1026840-0.

"Enjoy a Cup of Joe and Vintage Duds"; 6:30 p.m., Feb. 22, Coffeehouse and Deli, 114 E. Beaufort St., Normal; Family and Consumer Sciences Professionals of McLean County meeting; also offered online through Zoom; presented by Yvonne Wilson.

PMI-CIC Black History Month Feb 23rd Virtual Dinner Meeting With Special Guest, Michael Laidler; 6-7 p.m.; Feb. 23, Bloomington; $5 to $15; Project Management Institute-Central Illinois Chapter (PMI-CIC) Celebrates Black History Month with Special Guest, Michael Laidler, Keynote Speaker, Leadership Coach, and Law Enforcement Trainer; https://go.evvnt.com/1019696-0.

Bessie, Billie & Nina - Pioneering Women in Jazz at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Feb. 23, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2777; $27; From the Jim Crow era-South through the turbulent 1960s, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone were among the most influential and popular singers of their times; https://go.evvnt.com/950638-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 24, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933700-0.

