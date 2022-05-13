Calendar briefs

Zero Waste Class; 6-8 p.m.; May 12, Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 309-828-6265; Linda Stroh of Bloomington will lead a free community class on how to live a zero-waste lifestyle, saving the environment, and your money, at the same time.

Man of The Shroud Exhibit; 5-8 p.m., May 13; 2-4 p.m. & 5-8 p.m., May 14; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., May 15; Holy Trinity Church, 16 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington; free.

VFW Auxiliary 9789 Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., May 14, VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; deliveries and carryouts available; 815-692-4210.

Normal Lions Club Quarterly Food Drive; 10-11:30 a.m., May 14, Center for Hope Outreach Ministry, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Free Family Day; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., May 14, Tipton Park, 2291 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington; Sponsored by Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.

Sound of Illinois 80th Anniversary Spring Show; 2 and 7 p.m., May 14, Astorth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College.

Matilda the Musical - KIDS AUDITIONS; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; May 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; Free; Does your child love to perform? This is a great opportunity for kids ages 8+! Audition for Matilda the Musical at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1119845-0.

David Berchtold; acoustic blues, folk, rock; 6:30-9:00pm, May 14, PK UnKorked, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; no cover.

Central Illinois Ballet 10th Anniversary Gala; 6-10 p.m., May 15, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Drive, Washington.

Matilda the Musical - AUDITIONS; 6:30-11 p.m.; May 16, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; Audition for Matilda the Musical at Community Players Theatre! This show has great roles for all ages with several high-energy characters; https://go.evvnt.com/1119850-0.

Matilda the Musical - AUDITIONS; 6:30-11 p.m.; May 17, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; Audition for Matilda the Musical at Community Players Theatre! This show has great roles for all ages with several high-energy characters; https://go.evvnt.com/1119852-0.

Matilda the Musical - AUDITIONS; 6:30-11 p.m.; May 18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; Audition for Matilda the Musical at Community Players Theatre! This show has great roles for all ages with several high-energy characters; https://go.evvnt.com/1119853-0.

CPR Certification Class, Hosted by Thrive Housing; 6-9:15 p.m.; May 19, Youthbuild McLean County, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal; (309) 846-0262; Thrive Housing, a local affordable housing non-profit organization, is hosting certification classes. Up to 50% of the course fees will then be donated back to Thrive Housing; https://go.evvnt.com/1119223-0.

Gary Osterhoff; 7 p.m., May 20; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.