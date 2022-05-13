Calendar briefs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Sound of Illinois chorus performs at the the Illinois District of the Barbershop Harmony Society contest in 2021. The chorus' 80th anniversary spring show is May 14 at Heartland Community College.

Zero Waste Class; 6-8 p.m.; May 12, Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 309-828-6265; Linda Stroh of Bloomington will lead a free community class on how to live a zero-waste lifestyle, saving the environment, and your money, at the same time.

Man of The Shroud Exhibit; 5-8 p.m., May 13; 2-4 p.m. & 5-8 p.m., May 14; 11 a.m.-7 p.m., May 15; Holy Trinity Church, 16 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington; free.

VFW Auxiliary 9789 Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., May 14, VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; deliveries and carryouts available; 815-692-4210.

Normal Lions Club Quarterly Food Drive; 10-11:30 a.m., May 14, Center for Hope Outreach Ministry, 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

Free Family Day; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., May 14, Tipton Park, 2291 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington; Sponsored by Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts.

Sound of Illinois 80th Anniversary Spring Show; 2 and 7 p.m., May 14, Astorth Community Education Center at Heartland Community College. 

Matilda the Musical - KIDS AUDITIONS; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; May 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; Free; Does your child love to perform? This is a great opportunity for kids ages 8+! Audition for Matilda the Musical at Community Players Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/1119845-0.

David Berchtold; acoustic blues, folk, rock; 6:30-9:00pm, May 14, PK UnKorked, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; no cover.

Central Illinois Ballet 10th Anniversary Gala; 6-10 p.m., May 15, Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Drive, Washington.

Matilda the Musical - AUDITIONS; 6:30-11 p.m.; May 16, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; Audition for Matilda the Musical at Community Players Theatre! This show has great roles for all ages with several high-energy characters; https://go.evvnt.com/1119850-0.

Matilda the Musical - AUDITIONS; 6:30-11 p.m.; May 17, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; Audition for Matilda the Musical at Community Players Theatre! This show has great roles for all ages with several high-energy characters; https://go.evvnt.com/1119852-0.

Matilda the Musical - AUDITIONS; 6:30-11 p.m.; May 18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; Audition for Matilda the Musical at Community Players Theatre! This show has great roles for all ages with several high-energy characters; https://go.evvnt.com/1119853-0.

CPR Certification Class, Hosted by Thrive Housing; 6-9:15 p.m.; May 19, Youthbuild McLean County, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal; (309) 846-0262; Thrive Housing, a local affordable housing non-profit organization, is hosting certification classes. Up to 50% of the course fees will then be donated back to Thrive Housing; https://go.evvnt.com/1119223-0.

Gary Osterhoff; 7 p.m., May 20; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

