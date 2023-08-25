School Spirit Night Open Skate at the Bloomington Ice Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; Aug. 25, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; family fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1698667-0.

Hill of a Race; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Aug. 26, Ewing Park ll, 1001 Ethell Parkway, Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; 3 mile obstacle run; https://go.evvnt.com/1787030-0.

Sweet Corn Circus; 10 a.m.- Aug. 27, 5 p.m.; Aug. 26, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; The Sweet Corn Circus annually draws thousands of attendees over two days.

End of Summer Neighborhood Block Party; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Aug. 26, The Salvation Army of Bloomington IL, 611 W. Washington St., Bloomington; 309-829-9476; End of Summer Neighborhood Block Party with The Salvation Army and our Community Partners, free lunch, games and petting zoo.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; Aug. 26, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free, all-ages artmaking workshop inspired by the work of exhibiting artist Dianna Frid; https://go.evvnt.com/1893494-0.

The Kramers; 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Cross Pointe Church of God, 3101 Airport Road, Bloomington; free; love offering.

Sarah & The Underground; 6:30-9 p.m.; Aug. 26, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

Craig Russo Latin Jazz Project; 8-11 p.m.; Aug. 26, Jazz UpFront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington; 217-971-2891; The best of both worlds when Latin meets jazz!; https://go.evvnt.com/1901867-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 28, Ewing Manor, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington’s only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1848210-0.

Artist Lecture: Japheth Asiedu-Kwarteng; 12-2 p.m.; Aug. 31, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Lecture by exhibiting artist Japheth Asiedu-Kwarteng; https://go.evvnt.com/1893498-0.

Sips and Sounds—Harp Duo; 6-8 p.m.; Aug. 31, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 217-522-2838; Join us for a FREE performance by a Harp Duo from your Illinois Symphony Orchestra!

Bloomington Elks Free Children’s Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; Sept. 1, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal; 800-272-0074; Bloomington Elks Lodge will sponsor a Free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, located at 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal IL.

Peoria Blues & Heritage Music Festival; Sept. 1-2, Peoria.

Missy Vail Frakes; 7 p.m., Sept. 1, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.