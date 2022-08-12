Calendar briefs

Bloomington-Normal Pride Fest 2022; 4-11 p.m.; Aug. 13, 300 N. Main St., 300 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-829-2278; This family friendly event features live music, drinks, food, vendors and much more.

David Berchtold; acoustic blues, folk, roots, rag, rock; 6:30-9 p.m., Aug.13, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Eric Gordon Birthday Bash Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 13, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; Aug. 15, Ewing Cultural Center, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 1309-438-6333; The Ewing residence originally belonged to Davis and Hazle Buck Ewing. The residence was built between 1928 to 1929 after the couple returned from a trip around the world; https://go.evvnt.com/1187932-0.

All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 10 a.m.-noon; Aug. 17, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; This artmaking workshop, led by University Galleries staff, will be inspired by work included in artist Nazafarin Lotfi's solo exhibition, "A Garden to Build."; https://go.evvnt.com/1264040-0.

Ryan Williams "ELVIS" Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 19; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

VFW Auxiliary Post 454 annual group and bake sale; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 19-20 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 21, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington.

Open Cockpit Day; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 20, Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m., Aug. 20, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-10:30 a.m., Aug. 21, The Fairbury Fairgounds; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; lunch will also be served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 17-20, serving pulled pork sandwiches or hot dogs; carryouts and deliveries will be available; 815-848-6246.

Free Ice Breaker Open Skate Festival at the Arena; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Aug. 21, 101 S. Madison St., 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Title: 2nd Annual Ice Breaker Open Skate Festival Date: Sunday, August 21st Time: 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM Place: Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 South Madison Street Bloomington, Illinois Cost: Free, please; https://go.evvnt.com/1272164-0.

Holiday Pool - Summer Season Farewell Swim; 7-9 p.m.; Aug. 21, Holiday Pool, 800 McGregor St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Admission: Season Pool Pass Holders only. Pass Holders Must register online; https://go.evvnt.com/1155020-0.