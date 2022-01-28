Calendar briefs

How to Choose the Best Delta 8 Carts Online; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Jan. 28, Normal; Area 52 is a premium supplier of cannabis extracts, tinctures and distillates. Pure, potent, third-party-tested delta-8 THC and other hemp-derived products . Get alienized with Area 52 plant-extract!; https://go.evvnt.com/1001975-0.

Incredibly Italian; 7:30-9 p.m.; Jan. 28, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; $63; Incredibly Italian Performance by the Illinois Symphony Orchestra; https://go.evvnt.com/981796-0.

Birds of a Feather Phish Tribute; 8-11:30 p.m.; Jan. 28, The Stable Music Hall and Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington; Phish Tribute Band; https://go.evvnt.com/988752-0.

Fan Day at Illinois State Women's Tennis; 4:30-8 p.m.; Jan. 29, Evergreen Racquet Club Inc, 3203 E. Washington St., Bloomington; 309-438-8000; Come support the Illinois State women's tennis team in their first weekend of home matches of the 2022 season! Special Illinois State giveaways will be available for fans; https://go.evvnt.com/998701-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs Drake; 6-8 p.m.; Jan. 29, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/921057-0.

"Robin Hood"; 7 p.m.; Jan. 29, Olympia Middle School, 911 E. 800 N. Road, Stanford; 309-379-5941; Free; Saturday, January 29, at 7:00 P.M.; and Sunday, January 30, at 2:00 P.M. Tickets can be reserved by calling Wendy Wade at the middle school; https://go.evvnt.com/996344-0.

The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 29, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $17; The comics behind the jokes that make you laugh nightly on Comedy Central’s THE DAILY SHOW!; https://go.evvnt.com/950499-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Feb. 3, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933697-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs Evansville; 6-8 p.m.; Feb. 4, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; $10; Illinois State Women's Basketball; https://go.evvnt.com/921058-0.

Night In A Car; 7 p.m.-7 a.m.; Feb. 4, Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 309-319-2820; This homelessness simulation challenges participants to spend one night in their cars; https://go.evvnt.com/878982-0.

Logan Kirby; 7 p.m., Feb. 4; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

The Drifters at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2777; $23; All the Hits!; https://go.evvnt.com/950539-0.

Sunshine Daydream: Grateful Dead Tribute; 8-11:30 p.m.; Feb. 4, The Stable Music Hall and Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington; Grateful Dead Tribute; https://go.evvnt.com/988758-0.