 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 202; https://go.evvnt.com/962384-0.

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS: "A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to the Beatles! at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $40; THE NEVERLY BROTHERS: "A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to the Beatles!"; https://go.evvnt.com/950478-0.

2022 Dodgeball Tournament; Jan. 15; Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal; Prizes: 1st $400, 2nd $300, 3rd $200; Max of 10 players per team, $200 per team; event benefits Catalyst Ministry.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Jan. 15; 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available.

Weighing in on the Judiciary; 9 a.m.-noon; Jan. 15, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; $20; Join us for a kickoff 2022 event at the Doubletree Hotel as we learn more about the importance of our judiciary elections and a preview of the coming election year; https://go.evvnt.com/981983-0.

“Hats off to You” - National Hat Day Open Skate; 1-3 p.m.; Jan. 15, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/984716-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Loyola Chicago; 6-8 p.m.; Jan. 15, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Women's Basketball vs. Loyola Chicago; https://go.evvnt.com/949692-0.

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 15, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 202; https://go.evvnt.com/962387-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Bradley; 7-9 p.m.; Jan. 16, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Bradley at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 16th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/940999-0.

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 16, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 202; https://go.evvnt.com/962388-0.

"Mamma Mia!" - AUDITIONS - at Community Players Theatre; 7-10 p.m.; Jan. 17, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come audition for "Mamma Mia!" at Community Players Theatre. Proof of Vaccination is required and you must be at least 16 years old at the time of auditions; https://go.evvnt.com/962399-0.

"Mamma Mia!" - AUDITIONS - at Community Players Theatre; 7-10 p.m.; Jan. 18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come audition for "Mamma Mia!" at Community Players Theatre. Proof of Vaccination is required and you must be at least 16 years old at the time of auditions; https://go.evvnt.com/962400-0.

"Mamma Mia!" - AUDITIONS - at Community Players Theatre; 7-10 p.m.; Jan. 19, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come audition for "Mamma Mia!" at Community Players Theatre. Proof of Vaccination is required and you must be at least 16 years old at the time of auditions; https://go.evvnt.com/962401-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 20, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933695-0.

Illinois State University Gymnastics vs. Eastern Michigan University; 7-10 p.m.; Jan. 21, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State University Gymnastics' first home meet of the season! Doors open one hour prior (6pm); https://go.evvnt.com/942528-0.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News