Calendar briefs

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 202; https://go.evvnt.com/962384-0.

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS: "A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to the Beatles! at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 14, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-434-2777; $40; THE NEVERLY BROTHERS: "A Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute – From Elvis to the Beatles!"; https://go.evvnt.com/950478-0.

2022 Dodgeball Tournament; Jan. 15; Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St., Normal; Prizes: 1st $400, 2nd $300, 3rd $200; Max of 10 players per team, $200 per team; event benefits Catalyst Ministry.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Jan. 15; 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage gravy, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available.

Weighing in on the Judiciary; 9 a.m.-noon; Jan. 15, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; $20; Join us for a kickoff 2022 event at the Doubletree Hotel as we learn more about the importance of our judiciary elections and a preview of the coming election year; https://go.evvnt.com/981983-0.

“Hats off to You” - National Hat Day Open Skate; 1-3 p.m.; Jan. 15, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/984716-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. Loyola Chicago; 6-8 p.m.; Jan. 15, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Women's Basketball vs. Loyola Chicago; https://go.evvnt.com/949692-0.

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 15, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 202; https://go.evvnt.com/962387-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Bradley; 7-9 p.m.; Jan. 16, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Bradley at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 16th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/940999-0.

Community Players Theatre Presents "A Raisin in the Sun"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Jan. 16, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; A Raisin in the Sun opens at Community Players Theatre on Thursday, January 6th with a pay-what-you-can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. The show runs two weekends in January (January 7-9 & 14-16, 202; https://go.evvnt.com/962388-0.

"Mamma Mia!" - AUDITIONS - at Community Players Theatre; 7-10 p.m.; Jan. 17, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come audition for "Mamma Mia!" at Community Players Theatre. Proof of Vaccination is required and you must be at least 16 years old at the time of auditions; https://go.evvnt.com/962399-0.

"Mamma Mia!" - AUDITIONS - at Community Players Theatre; 7-10 p.m.; Jan. 18, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come audition for "Mamma Mia!" at Community Players Theatre. Proof of Vaccination is required and you must be at least 16 years old at the time of auditions; https://go.evvnt.com/962400-0.

"Mamma Mia!" - AUDITIONS - at Community Players Theatre; 7-10 p.m.; Jan. 19, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; Come audition for "Mamma Mia!" at Community Players Theatre. Proof of Vaccination is required and you must be at least 16 years old at the time of auditions; https://go.evvnt.com/962401-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 20, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933695-0.

Illinois State University Gymnastics vs. Eastern Michigan University; 7-10 p.m.; Jan. 21, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State University Gymnastics' first home meet of the season! Doors open one hour prior (6pm); https://go.evvnt.com/942528-0.