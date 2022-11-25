 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

112821-blm-loc-10smallbiz (copy)

Greg Winn of Bloomington inspects a set of dice at Red Raccoon Games in downtown Bloomington on Small Business Saturday last year. The 2022 version of Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 26.

 Brendan Denison

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Nov. 25, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms.

Indoor Holiday Market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 26 and 12-5 p.m., Nov. 27, 114 SW. Arch St., Atlanta.

Small Business Saturday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Nov. 26, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Support local businesses and shop small this holiday season!; https://go.evvnt.com/1407612-0.

John Meredith; 6:30-9:00 p.m., Nov. 26, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Christmas Parade; 4:30 p.m., Nov. 27, followed by Christmas tree lighting, Atlanta.

Design Streak Lecture: Penina Acayo Laker; 11 a.m.-noon; Dec. 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; A lecture about design by Penina Acayo Laker, Assistant Professor of Communication Design at Washington University in St. Louis; https://go.evvnt.com/1367489-0.

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms;

Miller Park Zoo Wild Lights; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1378826-0.

Jammies and Jingles; 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; It’s time to get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the season with the CDM!; https://go.evvnt.com/1407647-0.

Renaissance Christmas Dinners; 6 p.m., Dec. 2-3, Moser Lobby of the Cerf Center at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka; $25 adults and $12 children and students.

Eric Gordon; 7 p.m., Dec. 2; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

