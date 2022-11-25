Calendar briefs

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Nov. 25, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms.

Indoor Holiday Market; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 26 and 12-5 p.m., Nov. 27, 114 SW. Arch St., Atlanta.

Small Business Saturday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Nov. 26, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Support local businesses and shop small this holiday season!; https://go.evvnt.com/1407612-0.

John Meredith; 6:30-9:00 p.m., Nov. 26, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Christmas Parade; 4:30 p.m., Nov. 27, followed by Christmas tree lighting, Atlanta.

Design Streak Lecture: Penina Acayo Laker; 11 a.m.-noon; Dec. 1, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; A lecture about design by Penina Acayo Laker, Assistant Professor of Communication Design at Washington University in St. Louis; https://go.evvnt.com/1367489-0.

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms;

Miller Park Zoo Wild Lights; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1378826-0.

Jammies and Jingles; 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; It’s time to get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the season with the CDM!; https://go.evvnt.com/1407647-0.

Renaissance Christmas Dinners; 6 p.m., Dec. 2-3, Moser Lobby of the Cerf Center at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka; $25 adults and $12 children and students.

Eric Gordon; 7 p.m., Dec. 2; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.