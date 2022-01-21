 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Illinois State University Gymnastics vs. Eastern Michigan University; 7-10 p.m.; Jan. 21, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; Illinois State University Gymnastics' first home meet of the season! Doors open one hour prior (6pm); https://go.evvnt.com/942528-0.

Eva Carroll Monroe and Susan Lawrence Dana and The Lincoln Colored Home; Presentation by Mary Frances; 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26; Lincoln Library Carnegie Room, 326 S. 7th St., Springfield; Sponsored by the DTHF Education Committee; free and open to the public.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Evansville; 3-5 p.m.; Jan. 23, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Evansville at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 23rd at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/941004-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Drake; 7-9 p.m.; Jan. 26, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Drake at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26th at Redbird Arena!; https://go.evvnt.com/941012-0.

Illinois State Women's Basketball vs. UNI; 6-8 p.m.; Jan. 27, Redbird Arena, Illinois State University Athletics, Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Women's Basketball vs. UNI; https://go.evvnt.com/949728-0.

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Jan. 27, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933696-0.

Incredibly Italian; 7:30-9 p.m.; Jan. 28, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; $63; Incredibly Italian Performance by the Illinois Symphony Orchestra; https://go.evvnt.com/981796-0.

Birds of a Feather Phish Tribute; 8-11:30 p.m.; Jan. 28, The Stable Music Hall and Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington; Phish Tribute Band; https://go.evvnt.com/988752-0.

