Prairie Fire Theatre Children's Opera "Panic in the Barnyard"; 6-7 p.m.; May 12, Hansen Student Center, 300 E. Beecher St., Bloomington; 309-808-8558; "Panic in the Barnyard" is an original children's opera produced by Prairie Fire Theatre, with story and libretto by Nancy Steel Brokaw. This is a free event.

CPT Presents: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; May 12, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to present the clever and inventive play: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; https://go.evvnt.com/1694578-0.

Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons; 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; May 13, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; $15; Over the course of 7 hours, learn everything you need to know to be a player in a game of Dungeons and Dragons; https://go.evvnt.com/1704433-0.

Normal Lions Club Quarterly Food Drive/Center for Hope Food Pantry; 10-11:30 a.m.; May 13, 1308 E. Empire St., 1308 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 970-326-7552; Food Drive hosted by the Normal Lions Club at the Center for Hope Outreach Food Pantry - Saturday, May 13, 2023, 10:00 – 11:30 AM; https://go.evvnt.com/1704137-0.

Local History Author Jack Keefe Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-noon; May 13, Bobzbay Books, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; Local History Author Jack Keefe Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; https://go.evvnt.com/1685101-0.

Free Family Day at Tipton Park North; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; May 13, Tipton Park, 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1482855-0.

Twin City Cruisers '49 & Older Night; 5-8:30 p.m., May 13, Towanda Plaza Shopping Center, 1210 Towanda Ave., Bloomington.

John Meredith; 6:30-9 p.m.; May 13, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

CPT Presents: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; May 13, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to present the clever and inventive play: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; https://go.evvnt.com/1694579-0.

Mother's Day Buffet; 1 p.m., May 14, Mt. Pulaski American Legion; doors open at noon; Advance ticket sales only; Call Mike at 217-855-6549; hosted by The American Legion and Hilltop Catering; serving slow roasted angus beef, grilled chicken breasts in savory sauce, ham carving station, Italian penne pasta, all sides and desserts, inlcudes iced tea and lemonade; $25 per person 13 and up; $10 per person under 13; Under 3 free.

CPT Presents: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; 2:30-4:30 p.m.; May 14, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to present the clever and inventive play: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; https://go.evvnt.com/1694584-0.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; May 15, 48 Sunset Road, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is unique home built out of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1663365-0.

Alien: The Roleplaying Game Summer Campaign; 6-9:30 p.m.; May 17, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; $10; Come embrace this survival-horror tabletop roleplaying game with Game Master Anna; https://go.evvnt.com/1704455-0.

Board Game Night at Keg Grove Brewery; 5-8 p.m.; May 18, Keg Grove Brewing Company, 712 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; Games lean toward quick strategy/party type games with a small footprint. Come check it out!; https://go.evvnt.com/1704493-0.

Eric Gordon; 7 p.m., May 19, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

CPT Presents: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; May 19, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to present the clever and inventive play: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; https://go.evvnt.com/1694580-0.

Springfield PrideFest; 11:30 a.m., May 20, downtown Springfield; parade, entertainment, food trucks and over 80 vendors; family area open until 6 p.m. with games, face painting, art projects, petting zoo, selfie station and teen drag show.