Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

Hope is Born: Live Nativity at Grace Church; 6 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Grace Church, 1311 W. Hovey Ave., Normal; 309-452-5076; Come experience a live nativity with Christmas lights, refreshments and carolers. Come early to enjoy it all and get your seat. Rain date is 12/12; https://go.evvnt.com/942569-0.

Breakfast with Santa at the Zoo - Sponsored by MetroNet; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Dec. 11, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $15; Holiday Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/862730-0.

Holiday "Dance with Me" Workshop for ages 2-4 & parent; 10-10:30 a.m.; Dec. 11, McLean County Dance Association, 1316 E. Empire St., Bloomington; 309-829-7070; Join us for this fun 3-week holiday workshop for ages 2-4 with a parent! Saturday, Dec. 4, 11, 18 from 10-10:30 a.m.at McLean County Dance!;

Children's Christmas Party for low-income families; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Dec. 11, Midwest Food Bank - Bloomington/Normal Division, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal; Free; The 39th annual McLean County Children’s Christmas Party for low-income families is Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Rd Normal MUST PRE-REGISTER; https://go.evvnt.com/945188-0.

Breakfast with Santa at the Zoo - Sponsored by MetroNet; 10-11 a.m.; Dec. 11, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $15; Breakfast with Santa!; https://go.evvnt.com/862735-0.

Let's Celebrate JOY!; 3-5 p.m.; Dec. 11, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; $15; Central Illinois Figure Skating Club (CIFSC) Ice show: Let's Celebrate JOY! Featuring CIFSC Skaters & Learn to Skate Skaters of Bloomington Park & Rec; https://go.evvnt.com/952785-0.

Wild Lights at the Zoo - Sponsored by T-Mobile; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 11, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $8; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/861962-0.

Journey to the Manger - Live Nativity Tour; 5-6:30 p.m.; Dec. 12, Christ Lutheran Church, 311 Hershey Road, Normal; 309-452-5609; Live nativity with free tours featuring scenes celebrating the birth of Christ!; https://go.evvnt.com/954062-0.

Illinois State Men's Basketball vs. Quincy; 7-9 p.m.; Dec. 14, Redbird Arena, 702 W. College Ave., Normal; 309-438-8000; $10; ISU Men's Basketball takes on Quincy at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14th at Redbird Arena!;

Enriched Life Discussion Group; 7-8:30 p.m.; Dec. 16, Bloomington; 305-968-1257; Join us for our free weekly Zoom meeting to get your dose of ideas, conversations and lessons for living a more fulfilled and enriched life. We strive to create a space where you are welcomed.; https://go.evvnt.com/933690-0.

Free Christmas Concert At The BCPA; 7-9 p.m.; Dec. 16, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; ‘Tis the season to enjoy the Community Concert Band performing your favorite Christmas songs; https://go.evvnt.com/861837-0.

His Name Was Nicholas: A Christmas Musical; 7 p.m.- Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; Dec. 17, Streator Township High School, 202 W. Lincoln Ave., Streator; 815-326-5817; $10; Eric Elder Ministries, in cooperation with local churches and organizations, will present "His Name Was Nicholas," a new Christmas musical for the whole family on Dec. 17 & 18; https://go.evvnt.com/953077-0.

Holiday Pops in the Heartland; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Dec. 17, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 309-662-9840; $63; Get your seats NOW for Holiday Pops in the Heartland!; https://go.evvnt.com/945446-0.

Christmas Show; 7 p.m., Dec. 17, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 5 p.m.; $10 per person; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

