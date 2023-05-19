Eric Gordon; 7 p.m., May 19, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

CPT Presents: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; May 19, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to present the clever and inventive play: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; https://go.evvnt.com/1694580-0.

Springfield PrideFest; 11:30 a.m., May 20, downtown Springfield; parade, entertainment, food trucks and over 80 vendors; family area open until 6 p.m. with games, face painting, art projects, petting zoo, selfie station and teen drag show.

INtergRIty Counseling 5K Run - Walk & Self Care Fair; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; May 20, Integrity Counseling, 502 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-827-9100; https://go.evvnt.com/1677389-0.

Artist Showcase; 9-11 a.m.; May 20, Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative, 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1677145-0.

Local Young Adult Dystopian Fantasy Author Jen Woodrum Book Signing at Bobzbay Books; 10 a.m.-noon; May 20, 419 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-740-2012; https://go.evvnt.com/1685129-0.

Endangered Species Day at the Zoo; Noon to 3 p.m.; May 20, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; https://go.evvnt.com/1487838-0.

Medici Country BBQ & Music; 4-10 p.m.; May 20, Uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Medici in Normal thinks that nothing brings people together quite like a good ol' BBQ.

Twilight Mini Golf for Conservation; 6-9 p.m.; May 20, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; https://go.evvnt.com/1487909-0.

JMT; 6:30-9 p.m.; May 20, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge;

Lights, Camera, Brass Band!; 7-9 p.m.; May 20, Center for the Performing Arts, 351 S. School St., Normal; Brass Band of Central Illinois Concert; https://go.evvnt.com/1682436-0.

Prairie Fire Theatre Champagne Gala and Fundraiser; 7:30-10 p.m.; May 20, Memorial Center, 104 E. University Ave., Bloomington; 309-808-8558; $75; one the season’s most anticipated events, where we come together to enjoy amazing food, music, and fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1714875-0.

CPT Presents: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 20, and 2:30-4:30 p.m. May 21, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $9 to $17; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to present the clever and inventive play: "Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic"; https://go.evvnt.com/1694581-0.

Casual Wargaming: Battletech; 12-5 p.m.; May 21, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; $5; Come join us for casual BattleTech every third Sunday!; https://go.evvnt.com/1704508-0.

Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run Competition; 2-4 p.m.; May 21, Maxwell Park, 305 N. Parkside Road, Normal; Normal Parks & Recreation presents the MLB Pitch Hit & Run (PHR) competition.

Tour Historic Ewing Manor; 4-6 p.m.; May 22, 48 Sunset Road, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; Ewing Manor is a unique home built of concrete with towers, turrets, spiral staircases, and a slate roof. Tour Bloomington's only castle and learn about the family that lived there; https://go.evvnt.com/1663377-0.

Low Vision Fair; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 23, Westminster Vilage, Bloomington.

Veterans Fair 2023; 2-8 p.m.; May 23, Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington; event held to bring organizations and community together;

Westside Neighbors Meeting; 6 p.m., May 23, Miller Park Zoo Community Room, Bloomington.

Local Game Designer and Playtest Night; 6-9 p.m.; May 23, Red Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-828-9196; $5; Have a game to test or want to try out some games in development? https://go.evvnt.com/1704363-0.

Jim & Tommy; 6:30-9 p.m.; May 26, PK UnKorked Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 826 N. Ladd St., Pontiac; Live music with no cover charge.

BACHS 25th Anniversary Celebration Concert; 7 p.m., May 26, Mennonite Church, Normal.