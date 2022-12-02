Calendar briefs

C.H. Moore Homestead and Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms;

Miller Park Zoo Wild Lights; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1378826-0.

Jammies and Jingles; 6-8 p.m.; Dec. 2, Children's Discovery Museum, 101 E. Beaufort St., Normal; It’s time to get into the holiday spirit and celebrate the season with the CDM!; https://go.evvnt.com/1407647-0.

Renaissance Christmas Dinners; 6 p.m., Dec. 2-3, Moser Lobby of the Cerf Center at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka; $25 adults and $12 children and students.

Chill Factor Holiday Bazaar and Fashion Fest; all day, Dec. 3, Illinois Wesleyan University, 104 E. University Ave., Bloomington.

Jimi Dragonfly Acoustic; 6:30-9 p.m., Dec. 3, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.

Eric Gordon; 7 p.m., Dec. 2; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.

VFW Auxiliary Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., Dec. 3, VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust St., Fairbury; serving biscuits and sausage grave, pancakes and sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries available; 815-692-4210; donations accepted.

2022 Women's Christmas Celebration; 8-11 a.m.; Dec. 3, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington, 10 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington; 309-824-6676; $30; A kickoff to the Christmas season! Vendors will be available for shopping in the lobby before and after the event. A hot breakfast will be served with an inspirational message from Michele Cushatt; https://go.evvnt.com/1321756-0.

Santa's Station Grand Opening; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Dec. 3, uptown Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Santa’s Station is located in the heart of Uptown in between Uptown Station and the Children’s Discovery Museum; https://go.evvnt.com/1407690-0.

CANDY CANE DROP; 9:15-10 a.m.; Dec. 3, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Pre-Registration is required at BloomingtonParks.org; https://go.evvnt.com/1312410-0.

Prairie Central Madrigals; 1-2 p.m.; Dec. 3, Dominy Memorial Library, 201 S. Third St., Fairbury; 815-692-3231; A Christmas tradition continues as Dominy Memorial Library welcomes the Prairie Central Madrigals on Saturday, December 3rd; https://go.evvnt.com/1432354-0.

8th Annual Ugliest Sweater Run; 1-3 p.m.; Dec. 3, Miller Park Pavilion, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun! All Ages!; https://go.evvnt.com/1312453-0.

Minier Christmas Parade; 2 p.m., Dec. 3, Minier.

Miller Park Zoo Wild Lights; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 3, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1378827-0.

Pantagraph's Holiday Spectacular at the BCPA!; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Dec. 3, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $18; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1379658-0.

Pantagraph's Holiday Spectacular at the BCPA!; 2-4 p.m.; Dec. 4, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; $18; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1379660-0.

Christmas Parade; 2 p.m., Dec. 4, LeRoy.

Streator Community Messiah Concert; 3 p.m., Dec. 4, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Streator.

FCSP December Meeting; 6:30 p.m., Dec. 6, Westminster Village, 2025 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington; MWFB: Fighting Malnutrition in East Africa presented by Jan Murphy, retired provost ISU, food nutrition dietetics, RD; Family and Consumer Science Professionals of McLean County.

End of Semester Studio Recital; 2 p.m., Dec. 7, The Chapel at Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka.

Free Winter Concert at the BCPA!; 7-9 p.m.; Dec. 8, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. E. St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; No ticket is required for this free event, but seating is on a first come first seated and is limited to house capacity. The BCPA is located in historic downtown Bloomington at 600 N. East St; https://go.evvnt.com/1383912-0.

Holiday on Robinhood Lane; 7:30-9 p.m.; Dec. 8, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $8 to $15; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to bring back a holiday tradition: Holiday on Robinhood Lane! Great for all ages, this holiday revue will get the whole family in the holiday spirit!; https://go.evvnt.com/1426598-0.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; Dec. 9, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Suite 5B, Normal; 800-272-0074; Free Elks Children's Podiatry Clinic in Normal IL on December 9, 2022 at Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic;

C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum Christmas Candlelight Tours; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 9, C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum, 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton; 217-935-6066; Free to $5; The historic Victorian mansion will be decorated in full holiday splendor and illuminated by candlelight as festive music fills the rooms;

Miller Park Zoo Wild Lights; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 9, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Family Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1378835-0.

Holiday on Robinhood Lane; 7:30-9 p.m.; Dec. 9, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; 309-663-2121; $8 to $15; Community Players Theatre is thrilled to bring back a holiday tradition: Holiday on Robinhood Lane! Great for all ages, this holiday revue will get the whole family in the holiday spirit!; https://go.evvnt.com/1426599-0.