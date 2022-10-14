Calendar briefs

Classic Cars and Candy Bars Cruise; 3-5 p.m.; Oct. 14, Miller Park, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Halloween Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/1312317-0.
Taste of Eureka; 4-7 p.m., Oct. 14, Eureka Business Association, Eureka; snacks, treats, coupons, drawings, special sales and more; Tickets $5.
All-Ages Artmaking Workshop; 12-2 p.m.; Oct. 15, University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; Free; This artmaking workshop, led by University Galleries staff, will be inspired by work included in artist Nazafarin Lotfi's solo exhibition, "A Garden to Build."; https://go.evvnt.com/1264194-0.
Tiki Twins; 6:30-9:00pm, Oct. 15, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.
Oktoberfest 5K; 2 p.m., Oct. 16, Union Park, 1750 General Electric Road, Bloomington; $35.
Thunderbird Woman: Winona LaDuke; 7 p.m., Oct. 18, Normal Theater, 209 W. North St., Normal; free and open to the public.
Campus-Community Dialogue; 6-8 p.m.; Oct. 19, Bone Student Center, Ballroom, Normal; 312-868-5444; Deliberative Dialogues are guided conversations on a political or controversial topic;
Jim & Tommy; acoustic rock; 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 21, PK UnKorked, Pontiac; no cover.
Tim Parrish; 7 p.m., Oct. 21; Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served before shows at 5 p.m.; 217-778-0990.